Trump's Love Of McDonald's Recognized In Hilarious Fashion By Saudi Arabia: WATCH

President Donald Trump loves McDonald's, and he might be able to get a Big Mac while in Saudi Arabia.

The President is currently in Saudi Arabia strengthening military and economic ties between the United States and the oil-producing powerhouse.

He arrived Tuesday on Air Force One, and was flanked by multiple Saudi Arabian fighter jets. He also inked a $600 billion economic deal shortly after arriving.

The Saudis also have covered if he's hungry.

Mobile McDonald's spotted in Riyadh during Trump visit.

Trump's love of McDonald's is famous. The man even worked the fries station at one during the 2024 campaign. His go-to order during his first presidency reportedly was two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fishes, and a large chocolate shake. That's an incredible amount of food.

The good news is he might not have to go far to get a fresh burger while in Riyadh. i24News' Mordechai Wagenheim shared a video Tuesday on X of a mobile McDonald's restaurant on the ground.

I'm not sure that I've ever seen anything like this before. Give it a look below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It also turns out McDonald's has a pretty significant presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Data from the company shows there were 412 restaurants in the country as of 2023. For comparison, there were 13,457 locations in the United States in the same data.

The menu in Saudi Arabia is a bit different. It features burgers and traditional items, but also features items like the Mini Kofta, Mini Arabia and MacArabia Kofta. The prices are also shockingly cheap in Saudi Arabia.

A Big Mac costs around $4.80. Not bad at all.

Will Donald Trump splurge while in Riyadh? We'll have to wait and see, but the option is certainly on the table thanks to the mobile McDonald's. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.