Trump Gets Heavily Armed Fighter Jet Escort In Must-Watch Video

President Donald Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia surrounded by a lot of firepower.

The President went to Saudi Arabia to sign a historic economic and military deal with the Saudi government.

The deal allows the Saudis the ability to buy nearly $142 billion worth of "state-of-the-art warfighting equipment and services from over a dozen U.S. defense firms," according to a release from the White House.

President Trump gets fighter jet escort in Saudi Arabia.

The President arrived Tuesday, and Air Force One wasn't the only plane in the sky. Dan Scavino posted a video of multiple Saudi Arabian F-15 fighter jets escorting the most famous plane in the world after it entered Saudi airspace.

You can check out the awesome footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Believe it or not, Air Force One doesn't often fly with a fighter jet escort. The movies might have you think it's common practice.

It's not. It only happens when there's a serious threat or the President is flying into an environment that could be risky. For example, Air Force One didn't have fighters when 9/11 started. They had to be scrambled to the plane after the attack unfolded.

The Middle East is a dicey area at the moment thanks to the war in Gaza and tensions with Iran. The Secret Service, military and Saudis aren't going to take any chances.

That's why fighters escorted Trump and Air Force One after he entered the airspace.

Let me know what you think of the cool footage at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.