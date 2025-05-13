Trump Gets Heavily Armed Fighter Jet Escort In Must-Watch Video

PublishedUpdated

President Donald Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia surrounded by a lot of firepower.

The President went to Saudi Arabia to sign a historic economic and military deal with the Saudi government.

The deal allows the Saudis the ability to buy nearly $142 billion worth of "state-of-the-art warfighting equipment and services from over a dozen U.S. defense firms," according to a release from the White House.

President Donald Trump reached a historic deal with Saudi Arabia. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

President Trump gets fighter jet escort in Saudi Arabia.

The President arrived Tuesday, and Air Force One wasn't the only plane in the sky. Dan Scavino posted a video of multiple Saudi Arabian F-15 fighter jets escorting the most famous plane in the world after it entered Saudi airspace. 

You can check out the awesome footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Believe it or not, Air Force One doesn't often fly with a fighter jet escort. The movies might have you think it's common practice.

It's not. It only happens when there's a serious threat or the President is flying into an environment that could be risky. For example, Air Force One didn't have fighters when 9/11 started. They had to be scrambled to the plane after the attack unfolded.

The Middle East is a dicey area at the moment thanks to the war in Gaza and tensions with Iran. The Secret Service, military and Saudis aren't going to take any chances.

That's why fighters escorted Trump and Air Force One after he entered the airspace.

President Donald Trump and Air Force One were escorted by fighter jets on their trip in Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Let me know what you think of the cool footage at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.