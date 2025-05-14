Tom Brady, Jimmie Johnson Will Lead Indy 500 Field To Green With Two-Seater 'GOAT Drive'

The 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is less than two weeks away and we now know that as the 33-car field heads to the start finish line to take the green flag, they'll be led by two guys that know a thing or two — or seven — when it comes to winning championships.

It was announced on Wednesday that the two-seater IndyCar known as the "Fastest Seat in Sports" will have some heavy hitters in it on Memorial Day weekend when Fox NFL broadcaster and seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady rides in the back ahead of the race.

What's that? That's not enough championships for you?

Then, how about this: seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson will be behind the wheel, for what is being dubbed the "G.O.A.T. Drive."

"I love the Indy 500," Johnson said in a statement. "There is an energy and excitement around the ‘500’ that is unlike anything I have experienced before. Certainly, pre-race ceremonies are the ultimate racing experience that I’ve had outside of the car. I’m thrilled to be a part of the program and to see the stands full one more time. I’m extremely honored to come back and do it and to be able to also share this experience with another seven-time champion."

Johnson knows his way around the Brickyard in an IndyCar after racing a few seasons in IndyCar with Chip Ganassi Racing, and had an impressive showing back in 2022 when he qualified on the fourth row of the grid, his lone entry into the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

This is going to be very cool, and talk about a couple of guys worthy of what I believe is one of the greatest honors in sports.

Maybe Brady can give fellow Fox broadcaster Alex Rodriguez a call so he knows what to expect, seeing as A-Rod got to take a spin around the streets of St. Petersburg earlier this season.