Alex Rodriguez Has 'Indescribable' Experience Riding On Track At IndyCar Grand Prix

Alex Rodriguez has had a pretty fun week in sports.

A week ago, the former MLB third baseman was at Bucknell University and was randomly chosen to shoot a half-court shot to win a fan $10,000. Wouldn’t you know it, A-Rod nailed it on his first shot and sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Sunday, he went to the complete opposite end of the sports spectrum and is attending the IndyCar Grand Prix of St. Petersburg , which is the sport’s season-opening event. He did not attend merely as a fan, he actually got to see what its like to be in an IndyCar.

Rodriguez was in the back of a two-seater race car that did a warm-up lap before the race began. Naturally, the experience was a thrill for A-Rod, who works as an MLB analyst for Fox.

"It’s indescribable. I’ve never gone so fast!" Rodriguez said as he got acquainted with all the G-force. When the announcers told him to enjoy the rest of the lap, he quipped back, "I’m not going to promise that!" No former MLB players were harmed in the recording of this lap.

Getting in a race car is no joke. Riding close to 200 miles per hour and making super-tight turns with the possibility of dying is a lot to deal with. There’s a reason why only a few people on the planet are capable of this sport. They are an elite brand of athlete, and Rodriguez got a really cool glimpse into their world.

This guy really did it all over these past few days.