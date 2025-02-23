Alex Rodriguez Wins A College Student $10k By Sinking A Half-Court Stop

Alex Rodriguez just made one student from Bucknell University incredibly happy.

The former MLB third baseman was on campus because his friend, Marc Lore (who graduated there from 1993), was speaking at a forum on Sunday. As a side note, this is the same guy with whom Rodriguez is planning on buying a majority ownership of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx. While the university did not bring Rodriguez there for his speaking talents, he did find a way to make himself useful.

As part of the festivities for Bucknell’s men’s basketball game against the Army Black Knights, the ex-MLB star was called upon for a special task. He needed to hit a halfcourt shot for one student to win $10,000, and wouldn’t you know it, he came in clutch.

Rodriguez heaved the ball high into the air, and sunk the shot off the backboard. After sinking the miracle shot, he rushed over to the student section, who celebrated the moment with him.

What a scene. That’s what sports are all about.

Rodriguez was more known for hitting balls far distances during his career with the Mariners, Rangers, and Yankees, not shooting them (he hit 696 dingers, which is insane). However, natural athletic talent apparently never dies or is limited to one sport. The Bison won the game 84-53, but I’m sure the student was far happier with the $10k.

