Pittsburgh Pirates Honor Rap Legend With Special Bobblehead Night

Mac Miller was a Pittsburgh native before he went on to become Grammy nominated for Best Rap Album.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are determined to bring in any fans they can as the last-placed National League Central team is currently 14 games below .500.

A few weeks ago, the team literally shut down The Steel City as fans lined up for hours and miles in order to get a bobblehead of their ace pitcher, Paul Skenes. The promotion was such a success that not only were the first 15,000 people gifted the item, but Pirates owner Bob Nutting announced that all fans in attendance would receive a free complimentary one.

The team is scheduled to have a number of various bobblehead giveaways this season, and on Thursday announced that they would be delving into the music world by offering a figurine of the late rapper Mac Miller, whose success and influence across the music world in the rap and alt-rap genres is still being felt today. (Duke football has even honored him with special jerseys).

"This is for you, Malcolm" a promotional video posted by the team across their social media post was captioned as Pirates fans and players and staff all spoke about what the 26-year-old meant to them as well as the city of Pittsburgh.

"He taught me how to be comfortable in my own skin," one fan said. "He really did things on his own, and that's the Pittsburgh way," another commented. "A lot of my friendships are because of Mac Miller," another fan said in the video as others showed off their tattoos and some of the local spots that Miller, who in 2011 became the first independent distributed album to debut at No. 1 since 1995, would hang out at.

Born in 1992 in Pittsburgh, many of Mac's lyrics, attitude and songs accompanied what it was like growing up and surviving on the streets. Eventually, Miller would go from the streets to the suites, even dating Ariana Grande before passing away from a drug overdose that included fentanyl at his home in 2018.

Whereas some baseball giveaways can be tacky, or in the Baltimore Orioles case, where they gave a bobblehead of their owner, David Rubenstein, to all fans in attendance a few weeks ago, good for the Pirates for doing something impactful and meaningful as younger fans continue to learn about just how talented Mac Miller was.

The Mac Miller bobblehead giveaway will take place July 19.