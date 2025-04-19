Arrogant Baltimore Orioles Owner Announces His Own Bobblehead Day

Baltimore Orioles fans are letting owner David Rubenstein hear it after he announced that Saturday would be Bobblehead Day. The only thing is, the collectible figurines weren't going to be of O's star players like Gunnar Henderson or Adley Rutschman, they would instead be of their owner!

This sounds like a horrible script for the next Major League movie.

You can imagine Orioles fans' reactions when they heard the absurd news after Rubenstein talked a big game after acquiring the team last season about spending money and building a competitive team around their young stars, but they are still in last place in the AL East - where they finished last season.

The people of Baltimore, like our good friends over at Jimmy's Famous Seafood (who PETA hates, so we love them), deserve better… much better!

RUBENSTEIN GAVE ORIOLES FANS FALSE HOPE

"Why would the owner have a bobblehead giveaway," an astute fan asked on social media.

"I'd rather have good pitching," chimed in another, while many more said that they'd "rather have streaming," or "be able to actually watch the games."

Yes, being able to watch the games seems rather important in that whole "building-a-competitive-fanbase" type of thing. Or at least more important than having 15,000 bobbleheads made of yourself and giving them away like you're the Savior of Baltimore or something - a day after Good Friday as well!



ORIOLES FANS HAVE HAD ENOUGH

Fortunately, Baltimore fans are screaming blasphemy at their owner, who is QUICKLY running out of time on his honeymoon with the fans.

All the Orioles faithful wanted Rubenstein to do was sign some players and make the team competitive. Instead, 15,000 of them will get a bobblehead of the guy.

That's almost as bad as NBA Commissioner Adam Silver listening to fans complaints about players sitting for "workload management" or appearing not to really try, and rather than fix the problem, Silver went and announced the mid-season NBA Cup! As if ANYBODY wanted that whatsoever.

Something tells me that if the O's start losing Saturday's game when they host the Cincinnati Reds, we may see some of those bobbleheads end up on the playing field during the seventh inning stretch!

DO YOU THINK THE BOBBLEHEAD IS AN OVER THE TOP MOVE? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow