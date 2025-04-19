Paul Skenes Bobblehead Giveaway Sparks Frenzy In Pittsburgh

It was absolute scenes outside the Pittsburgh Pirates' PNC Park on Saturday as fans lined up for what seemed like miles to get a complimentary Paul Skenes bobblehead.

I'm not joking. Fans were literally lined up across the Roberto Clemento Bridge, into downtown Pittsburgh and all the way to the ballpark.

For anyone that hasn't been following my Paul Skenes articles, or somehow doubted when I told you that the pitching phenom and last year's National League Rookie of the Year was something special and also going to be huge in the memorabilia market, well, shame on you because you are missing out on someone special for the game.

PAUL SKENES IS A GREAT ROLE MODEL FOR FUTURE FANS

Video posted on social media shows the massive lines with some fans even camping out 12+ hours ahead of the Pirates afternoon game and the Skenes giveaway.

The star Pirates pitcher has been a breath of fresh air for the sport of baseball as the league is no doubt doing what they can to elevate him to the next level of stardom. What I think is great about Skenes though, is that he is just a chill, real dude. He's 22-years-old, dating Olivia Dunne, will be getting an absolute bag when he negotiates his next contract, and is only getting bigger and better for a sport that he loves.

And he's not letting it get to his head. He's the type of dude you just want to crush a couple tall boy beers with.

PIRATES NEED TO HAVE A TEAM AROUND SKENES ALREADY!

What's unfortunate about the whole situation, however, is that the Pittsburgh Pirates franchise refuses to build a team around him in any legitimate manner. It's almost as if owner Bob Nutting is performing gross negligence by not taking advantage of a young, aspiring pitcher who is so loved by the Pittsburgh fans that he's able to essentially shut down the city of Pittsburgh with a bobblehead!

With the Pirates currently in last place once again and a record of 8-13, there is an increasing amount of criticism and outrage from the fanbase, who realize that if the team doesn't get their act together, Skenes will eventually walk.

Or maybe the Pirates trade him sooner than later while his trade value is at its highest? That's the last thing Pirates fans want to hear, but baseball is a business after all.

With a crowd turnout like today for Skenes' bobblehead, you can be sure that other teams are paying close attention to how they can land what they hope will be their future ace.

