Paul Skenes: Keep The Human Element in Baseball, Don't Go Roboumps

Paul Skenes continues to say and do all the right things.

Major League Baseball's new-age pitching phenom has not only become a man of the people both on and off the field, but now he's a defender of humanity in general after he ripped MLB's push towards robo umpires and their new Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) technology.

"It's not in there this year [for the regular season] and I'm happy with that," Skenes said during his appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. "I like the human aspect of the game because I think that there are games where the umpire's zone is big and the umpires game is small… It completely devalues framing, which effectively eliminates the catching position. "I have mixed feelings towards it," Skenes continued.

SKENES REMAINS HUMBLE DESPITE SUPERSTAR PATH

The 22-year-old Pittsburgh Pirates National League Rookie of the Year continues to impress after being thrown into the world of sports and pop culture within the past year. Skenes is not only one of MLB's best pitchers, but has also made headlines for being able to land Olivia Dunne as a girlfriend, graced the cover of the up-and-coming MLB The Show 2025 AND just had an 11-year-old auction off one of Skenes rare rookie cards for over a million dollars!

Despite all this new-found fame, Skenes remains humble and "gets it," in a similar way as Caitlin Clark. They both know the power of hard work, overcoming loss and not complaining but instead getting better, and also how to be good role models. In Skenes case, he is perfectly navigating the rough tides that baseball fans that are stuck between it being "America's Pastime," but also understanding the need to bring in a younger demo as well.

"When you're at the plate and all of a sudden there's a star pitcher and he gets a call and it's not a strike, but because of who he is, Justin Verlander will get that call… you're okay with that?" Patrick asked.

"Yeah, I mean I prefer it that way," Skenes said as he fought back against this rising idea in society that somehow everything has to contain artificial intelligence or be 100% accurate. Skenes understands that baseball is different from an NFL referee getting the spot of the ball wrong. Questionable and debatable balls and strikes calls are part of baseball's human element and part of the game that has made baseball what it has been for over a century now.

PAUL SKENES STILL STARTING AT THE HOME OPENER

Skenes understands that just because we now have the technology for an Automated Ball-Strike system doesn't mean that we actually have to use it. I mean my God, does EVERYTHING have to be so perfectly calculated and predictable these days?

Can't we at least let baseball remain free from the robots and AI?

Unless Aaron Hernandez is umpiring home plate, of course, then we might have to have a separate conversation about robo umps!