Tis The Season For Heidi Klum Going Topless On Vacation

Heidi Klum proves once again that she knows how to work hard and play harder.

This time of year brings with it Christmas, obviously, the New Year, and Heidi Klum going topless on vacation. She's done all she can to sell lingerie for the holidays.

There will be a Valentine’s Day push coming up, but for now it's time to spend late December and early January on a balcony in lingerie or topless at the beach.

This is how the 52-year-old supermodel likes to leave one year behind while welcoming another after working red carpets and runways. Who are any of us to tell her how to do it?

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

If Heidi Klum wants to frolic on the beach with her husband the day after Christmas on the Caribbean island of St. Barths, she should absolutely do so.

If she wants to notify the local paparazzi of her activities, then take her top off while they're snapping photographs. She should absolutely do that as well.

Heidi Klum Shows There’s More Than One Way to Celebrate Late December

To clarify, I don’t know that she notified the local paparazzi. All I'm saying is, if she wants to, she should be able to, and they seem to know when and where she will be frolicking on the beach without a top. It could be a happy coincidence.

Let's get back to Heidi doing what Heidi does best, and that's enjoying life. She was spotted, drink in hand with her top off in the water. The Daily Mail has the exclusive.

If you're getting caught up in the model going topless and stopping at that, you're not getting the entire message here. She's at the beach, a lot of the time topless, in the summer, and she returns this time of year to make a point.

Yes, you have to work hard, and Heidi Klum could Instagram model wannabes a ton about that. But you also have to play hard and not just in the summer.

That's the part of the message that needs to be absorbed here. Going topless gets your attention. The fact that she's not shoveling snow in a driveway in the miserable cold is the lesson. Thank you, Heidi Klum for being relentless.