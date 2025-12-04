Heidi Klum Wraps Herself In Santa Lingerie, Sydney Sweeney Triggers Ugly Libs & A College Football Playoff Fix

Over the hump and safely into a big first-Thursday-of-December. We've got Thursday Night Football in a few hours. For those who bitch about it every week (me), quit it. We don't have a ton of these left. Soak it in. Enjoy it. Gamble on it.

And hey! It's a good one tonight! Take the over. Let's build the bankroll as we head into a massive weekend of football.

In the meantime, let's get this class going so we can get on with our nights. I've got a Christmas tree to purchase. I know. I'm a little ashamed that I don't have one yet, but my entire house has been sick for three weeks now. And guess who woke up this morning with a scratchy throat and no voice?

Called it yesterday, didn't I?

Welcome to a Thursday Nightcaps – the one where Heidi Klum gift-wraps herself in some Christmas lingerie just in time for the holiday season. Thanks, Heidi!

What else? I've got the scumbag LIBS attacking Sydney Sweeney over her ‘Republican look,’ I'm all IN on Vandy trying to schedule a random game this weekend to stick it to the committee, and Marcus MarioTAH has finally clarified how to pronounce his name.

As I suspected, we've been saying it wrong the whole time, and he thinks Year 10 is the time to make us change. Don't think so, pal.

Grab you a pen and paper for National Santa's List Day, and settle in for a Thursday 'Cap!

Sydney Sweeney has 'em triggered AGAIN!

God, remember when you made a list for Santa? Those were the best days. My kid is writing hers this week at some point. At least that's what she tells me. Apparently, she wants a robot.

Best Christmas present I ever got? The original Xbox from way back in the day. I believe it was 2000ish. The first year they were out, and they were revolutionary. The lines at Toys "R" Us and Circuit City were INSANE. That’s right. I said Toys "R" Us and Circuit City.

My parents, I'm fairly certain, took out a second mortgage to get it for me. The first game I ever played on it was NFL Fever. Peyton Manning was on the cover. I still think about that game often.

Anyway, none of that has anything to do with Sydney Sweeney triggering the fat, disgusting, pathetic, smelly, tree-hugging LIBS. That's what you're all here.

Let's get to it. Here's Syd's new "Republican look" that has folks up in arms today:

We still in on Red Zone?

Howdy DOO!

First off … welcome to the team, Sydney! People act like it's a bad thing to look like a Fox News host, and that's when you KNOW they're full of crap. We have some of the hottest people on TV on our shows. Have you SEEN what CNN's pumping out lately? Have you SEEN Rachel Maddow? My God.

It seems the whole hair thing is what's really pissing people off. The look, clearly, is what they call a "bob." Don't know anything about it, don't care. I'm a sane person. I like Sydney for her personality, and her boobs.

She could be bald for all I care. Hell, she might be. I don't know that I've ever actually looked at her hair come to think of it.

It's just amazing how pathetic these people are. And remember, all of this is because she did a jeans ad for American Eagle. A jeans ad! THAT's why they hate her now.

Well, also because she's a registered Republican. That certainly doesn't help you appeal to the crazies of the world. And that's a GOOD thing, by the way.

I bet she also likes a good NFL Sunday with Scott Hanson, although those are becoming a tad more murky as the season grows old.

Anyone notice the uptick in ads last weekend?

Heidi, Marcus & Vandy, oh my!

Look, I said it three months ago and I'll say it again now … I don't care. Red Zone is the greatest drama on TV, every single week. They could stuff a million ads in there, and I'd still watch. There is nothing better than a Sunday at 3 p.m. when the games enter the fourth quarter and Scott starts to go ballistic. What a rush.

Also, obviously they were going to cram more commercials in there. Duh. Anyone with half a brain could've seen that one coming. Last I checked, ads = $$$, and the NFL NEEDS MORE MONEY …

Well … never mind. I take it all back. Goodell's just a greedy sonofabitch! What a number. Just a monster, especially in today's age of TV. The NFL is just a completely different beast than anything else.

OK, let's rapid-fire this Thursday class into a big night of TNF. First up? We finally got a Marcus MarioTAH update yesterday!

Well, Collinsworth was right. But I don't care. You don't get to make that call a decade into the league. Earlier this week, I did ask you guys for examples of players who've done that in the past, and Chris delivered:

Hi, Zach —

You’re too young to remember when Joe Theismann’s name was pronounced Theeeeesman, but the Notre Dame douchebags (some things never change) changed it to rhyme with Heisman. This is not a joke.

Thanks, Chris! This is why this class wins awards. We're not all just boobs around here. We aim to educate, too. Also, it doesn't sound like Chris is gonna be thrilled if/when Notre Dame gets into the playoffs next week.

Speaking of …

I could not be more IN on this idea. Seems like the perfect fix.

Enough of the bitching, let's just settle it on the field (although, technically, Miami's already done that). Just have 12 vs. 13 play a game this weekend, along with the other conference championship games, and the winner gets the final spot.

Miami vs. Texas in Coral Gables Saturday night. Who says no? (Besides a lot of you because, boy, you are PISSED)

You're welcome, committee!

OK, that's it for today. Good Thursday, everyone. Proud of the effort today. We get more football tonight. Enjoy it. Don't take it for granted. We don't have a ton of Thursdays left.

Take us into it, Heidi.

