Fat, Disgusting, Pathetic, Smelly Libs Attack Sydney Sweeney Over Her 'Republican Look'

Ugly, vile, disgusting online LIBS who haven't left their parents' basement and shower once a week are currently attacking Sydney Sweeney for her ‘Republican look’ during an appearance on the Tonight Show earlier this week.

Whew. What a sentence to pump out. What a way to start the day. The Libs never let up, do they? They're the laughingstock of the world right now, and yet they still provide me with daily #content. God, I love them. They're just the best. I don't know where I'd be in this job without them. Seriously. I can't get enough.

For those who don't watch Late Night TV anymore – that's all of you – Sydney Sweeney joined Jimmy Fallon (the only palatable one at this point) Tuesday to promote her new movie, ‘The Housemaid.’ For those who care – that's none of you – Sweeney plays someone who is "hoping for a fresh start" by becoming a live-in maid for a wealthy couple who may or may not be murderers.

Anyway, Sydney wore a tight red dress for Fallon with shockingly no cleavage, and scumbags on the internet are now accusing her of looking too ‘MAGA,’ ‘Republican,’ and … ‘Fox News.'

Hey! That's us!

Sydney Sweeney's hairstylist fights BACK

First of all … welcome to the team, Sydney! People act like it's a bad thing to look like a Fox News host, and that's when you KNOW they're full of crap. We have some of the hottest people on TV on our shows. Have you SEEN what CNN's pumping out lately? Have you SEEN Rachel Maddow? My God.

It seems the whole hair thing is what's really pissing people off. The look, clearly, is what they call a "bob." Don't know anything about it, don't care. I'm a sane person. I like Sydney for her personality, and her boobs. She could be bald for all I care. Hell, she might be. I don't know that I've ever actually looked at her hair come to think of it.

It's just amazing how pathetic these people are. And remember, all of this is because she did a jeans ad for American Eagle. A jeans ad! THAT's why they hate her now.

Well, also because she's a registered Republican. That certainly doesn't help you appeal to the crazies of the world. And that's a GOOD thing, by the way.

Anyway, some gay fashion critic online named Blakely Thornton went after Sweeney for the entire thing – the dress, the look, the hairstyle – and Sydney's hairstylist immediately put this weirdo back in his place.

"I don't want to keep talking about this white girl, but I'm very aware that at this point, her and her team of what I assume are white, Republican, self-hating gays are committed to the bit," he wrote in typical LIB fashion on Instagram.

"Wasn't a wig but you can't get my girl's name out of your mouth," Sweeney's hairstylist, Glen "Coco" Oropeza allegedly commented back, according to the screenshots Thornton shared. "You're obsessed."

Whew. What a DAY. What a Thursday. The pathetic Libs are at it again. They despise Syndey Sweeney – and she didn't even show her massive boobs here! They're mad because she wore a red dress and went with a different hairstyle. Imagine, just for a second, living that sort of life.

My God. Thank God I'm a Republican. Thank God Sydney is, too.