Kristin Cavallari Stuffed Into Post-Holiday Spandex, Melania's Christmas Vs. Dr. Jill's & Marcus MarioTAH!

Whew. What a weekend. Feel like it lasted a MONTH with all the Lane Kiffin drama. I didn't even work Sunday, and I was exhausted from following it all.

Either that, or from watching the Dolphins look like complete trash against the Saints. But hey! We're in the hunt, baby! All we want is a seat at the table. Not really. But you know what I mean.

Anyway, welcome to December, and welcome to a Monday Nightcaps – the one where we work off the Thanksgiving poundage with Kristin Cavallari and go from there.

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a LOADED weekend of #content, more Lane Kiffin fallout (I've decided that he's officially a scumbag), and what in the HELL was with Marcus Mariota's name pronunciation last night on NBC? My God.

We GOTCHA, Collinsworth. We know. We understand. Please, for the love of God, shut UP.

Grab you a pie for National Pie Day, and settle in for a Monday 'Cap!

Holy MarioTAH!

I've done this before. Hell, I do it every year when NPD rolls around. But, for those who forgot, here's the official Mount Rushmore of Pies:

Key Lime (only from Publix, duh) Coconut Crème (only Marie Callender's) Pecan (this used to be apple pie, but I had a ton of pecan pie last week, and I've since changed my mind) Chicken!

That's right. Chicken. Nothing better than a nice, hearty chicken pot pie – especially down here in Florida, where it's 96 degrees all year long! Hits the spot during these harsh winter months.

OK, let's get down to business. I've got Christmas lights to hang, and the sun goes down at 5 p.m. now, which is just the worst.

I tuned into the game a bit late last night, and was immediately thrown off by how Mike and Cris were pronouncing Marcus MarioTAH's last name. I thought it was a glitch at first. But then Collinsworth just wouldn't stop saying it like that.

It was among the more shocking things I've witnessed this NFL season:

What a weekend of #content!

Again, it was just stunning. Didn't this happen relatively recently with another player? I can't think of who it was, but I remember it being super annoying that he just decided, after X amount of years in the league, that his name was to be said differently.

I assume that's what happened here, right? Marcus told Mike and Cris in the production meeting that his name was actually MarioTAH, and Cris just dove right in on it. I don't think Tirico leaned in quite as much, which I respect.

Sorry, you don't get to tell us that in the middle of Year 10. Doesn't work like that, pal. That ship sailed a long time ago. It's Mariota. Next week, it'll be "Jayden Daniels."

Good game, though!

OK, let's get to the best #content from a big weekend. It's mostly Lane related, for obvious reasons:

Trumps vs. Biden White House, Kristin Cavallari & RIP to OJ Simpson!

Whew. What a WEEKEND. That's how you end the month strong. Final month of the season is upon us, folks. Let's finish this thing.

Couple thoughts …

1. Good to have Amanda Vance's sister, Emma, grab a spot in class today. She'll be a repeat offender. I'm sure of it.

2. What happened to Rodney last night? I haven't seen an explanation. Feel like that needs to be talked about more today.

3. Skip and Stephen A. back together! What an absolutely miserable time period that was.

4. Ole Miss fans holding all the #LaneFiles for the day he inevitably left is peak college football. I won't share any of it here. Look it up for yourselves.

Speaking of Lane … I've decided he's just the worst. I LOVED Lane at Ole Miss. I rooted for the Rebs every week, even as a UF fan. He spent years rebuilding his reputation, just to completely burn it down on the way out. Insane move. It's why I didn't harp on the kid who called him a hoe last week.

He was right. He was 100000% right. And if you're an LSU fan reading this, you better pray Kalen DeBoer sticks around at Alabama for a while. That's next on Lane's list.

OK, let's rapid-fire this first-Monday-of-December class into a big Monday night. First up? Let's go ahead and do a quick compare and contrast between Melania Trump's Christmas decor and Dr. Jill's!

Order is RESTORED! Happy holidays is OUT. Merry Christmas is back IN. Along with calling people retarded, apparently.

What a weekend for the Trumps! What a weekend for America.

Next? I'm just sad OJ Simpson isn't around to see it:

Incredible. What a way to start the week! Cam Newton with the casual, "God rest his soul," as he's talking about OJ Simpson.

"Hello Twitter World." I do miss that. Fair is fair, and OJ was a #content machine for a few years after leaving prison for the 14th time.

OK, that's it for today. Good start to the week. I like where we're at right now. Let's keep this momentum up for the next few weeks, and then we can take the end of the month off.

For now, we hit the GYM, and keep grinding.

Take us there, Kristin Cavallari.

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

Did you notice MarioTAH last night? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.