Last Time I Checked, Lane Kiffin Ain't Exactly A Housewife

Look, I like Lane Kiffin. I think he's easily one of the best college football coaches in the country. He gives me incredible content to write about each season, and has made me a lot of money as a weekly Ole Miss OVER bettor.

He deserves to be paid like he's going to be paid here in a few hours, and will most likely, at some point, be a national champion. He's the best portal coach in the land, players love him, and he seems like a good dude at heart.

That being said … why is he SO upset at being compared to a hoe? That's right. A hoe. I can't believe we're having this discussion today, but here we are.

Kiffin, for those who missed it, snapped at some reporter for essentially comparing him to a hoe (a hoe!) after Ole Miss dismantled Mississippi State.

Our very own Trey Wallace – who is basically our version of TMZ at this point (that's a good thing) – was right there at the scene of the attack to capture the rare footage:

Lane Kiffin ain't exactly a housewife

First off, what impeccable timing by Trey. How much does one get paid for a tweet that 7.7 (!!!) million views? Let us know!

Secondly … I don't understand why Lane is upset here. Well, I do. He was compared to a hoe. Tough look. Nobody loves that.

But … Lane ain't exactly a housewife last I checked.

A hoe, according to Urban dictionary (the online dictionary people use for these terms because Merriam-Webster is too classy for that), is someone "who is only after sex and money. They have no interest in an actual deep relationship with their partner. They find someone else and move on."

Um. Lane, I got news for you pal, and you may wanna be sitting for this … I don't think he was far off. I hate siding with the media – trust me, I hate them (us) – but the comparison works.

Kiffin is sort of notorious for bouncing around from place to place, right? He ain't exactly Saban at Alabama. Kirby at Georgia. Dabo at Clemson (for now).

Lane went from USC to Oakland, to Tennessee, BACK to USC, to ‘Bama, to FAU, to Ole Miss … in the span of a decade. He was once left at the airport.

He's been in Oxford for five years now, and I feel like we've had this exact conversation for three of them. Every November it's the same thing. "Will Lane Kiffin leave Ole Miss?"

It was Auburn two years ago. Last year, it was Florida. This year, it's Florida and LSU. Today, it's down to Ole Miss and LSU.

And he's mad at some reporter for comparing him to a hoe on a podcast? Really? And don't worry, it somehow got WORSE after the on-field confrontation:

Huh? Again, I HATE the media. I don't trust the media. I like Trey. Everyone else in that room, I don't trust.

But Lane's gonna sit there and cry foul over some silly comparison, and then completely sidestep the follow-up question? Which, by the way, was a 100% fair question. And he needs some Ole Miss PR dude to step in and move the show along? Really?

Come on, coach. Let's act like adults here for a second. A) You're not offended by the comment. You know you're not. I know you're not. You didn't care. You don't care.

B) You got upset because it was true. And, perhaps, you got upset because you've made up your mind, and what comes out later today will only further prove the point?

I don't know. I'm just guessing. Maybe I'm wrong. I hope I am. I want Lane to stay at Ole Miss.

But the antics and the theater and the drama that culminated in yesterday's confrontation? It's all on Lane. This is all on Lane Kiffin. He's literally been in an open marriage with Ole Miss for 6 weeks now! Six weeks.

He's been out there, while under contract at Ole Miss, openly flirting with LSU and Florida. What world am I living in where Lane Kiffin gets to act mad for someone calling him out for THAT?

I mean, what are we doing here?

Take out your frustrations on some podcaster all you want. But it's all on you.

Time to make a choice.