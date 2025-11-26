Lane Kiffin Drama Hits New Level Of Weirdness With Veteran Reporter Carrying Coach's Water On Twitter

The circus that has taken over Oxford, Mississippi over the last handful of weeks is supposed to close up shop after Friday's Egg Bowl, with the expectation being that Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin will announce a decision about his future shortly (ish) after the final whistle.

With Friday's game at Mississippi State fast approaching, one might imagine that the drama and unprecedented weirdness surrounding the situation would be cooling off. But no, instead, the circus keeps adding more bizarre acts to the show that feels like it may actually never end.

READ: Lane Kiffin Says It's 'Very Important' To Coach Remainder Of Season At Ole Miss. We'll See About That

On Tuesday, Ole Miss announced on X that offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. had been named a nominee for the Broyles Award, given to the top assistant coach in college football. The social media post about the nomination was a simple tip of the cap to the assistant, something most fans would scroll past, and frankly not give it much more thought.

That is, until veteran college football reporter Chris Low chimed in, quoting Ole Miss' post to let everyone know that "It's Kiffin's offense, but Weis is the primary play-caller."

This would be a bizarre way for a fan to react to the post, let alone one of the more well-known and highly respected reporters in the sport.

Low wrote for ESPN for nearly two decades before joining On3 prior to the start of this year's college football season. Anyone paying attention to college football over the last 20 years knows the name Chris Low, and the overwhelming majority would state that he is professional and unbiased.

To say Low's blatant water toting he's doing for Kiffin in this post is unprecedented would be putting it mildly.

Low is one of just a few reporters to form anything close to something resembling a relationship with Kiffin since the coach's arrival at Ole Miss in 2020; therefore, it would be incredibly disingenuous to claim his post about the Ole Miss offense is random.

Also, at just the most basic of levels, Low's post is pointless. Letting the world know that Kiffin is a very good offensive coach, like it is some sort of secret, is as obvious as saying water is wet.

Low coming across as a mouthpiece for Kiffin, as the coach appears to have at least one step out the door in Oxford with the Rebels staring a College Football Playoff berth squarely in the face, was not on the college football bingo card. Then again, it all makes complete and total sense given how truly ridiculous this situation has become at Ole Miss and the alternate reality Kiffin appears to be living in.