Heidi Klum Takes Control Of Bikini Season By Walking Around At The Beach Without A Top On

Heidi Klum puts the super in supermodel by going topless at beach

Heidi Klum has spent the last several days making the most of what the OutKick Culture Department likes to refer to as bikini season.

It's been at least a week on content of her hitting the beach hard. We've been spoiled and have come to expect it from her.

This weekend, as one of the internet's favorite supermodels, she's decided to step things up a notch or two. Another thing we've come to expect from her.

Heidi has been wandering around on the beach topless. Now I'm sure many of you will remember the promise I made back in January when it comes to covering Heidi Klum.

Don’t worry, I haven't forgotten. For those who did forget or missed the promise entirely, I've got you covered there too. Here's a reminder of what I wrote:

If she's running around on the beach with her boobs out, I'm hitting the keyboard with as much energy and passion as she continues to exude.

I'm a man of honor and integrity, and it's the right thing to do. Heidi has earned it, and it's the least I can do…

Heidi Klum still has plenty left in her content tank

I meant it then and I mean it now. If Heidi Klum is boobs out at the beach - which she was this weekend - and I'm able to do so, I'm going to be there giving it all I've got.

It's, like I said, the right thing to do. Here's Heidi Klum, 52, making sure we don’t die of boredom during the dog days of summer waiting for football season.

You want to know why I've been doing this for so long and still get up every day and grind on the internet? It's moments like this.

It's getting to witness someone who by now doesn’t have to create the amount of content that Heidi does, but does it anyway for the love of the game.

That's greatness. She can walk away at any time if she wants, but she doesn’t. She's still putting in the work and performing at a high level.

Here's to a few more topless weekends from Heidi Klum before the summer ends.