Heidi Klum Went Topless At The Beach In St. Barts

There's something truly magical that happens when a star on the level of supermodel Heidi Klum makes a promise then follows through on it.

It gives one some hope for humanity. All is not lost. There is still good in this world.

Heidi all but promised back in September that she'd be running around on the beach with her boobs out for years to come. I made a similar vow at that time.

If she's running around on the beach with her boobs out, I'm hitting the keyboard with as much energy and passion as she continues to exude.

I'm a man of honor and integrity, and it's the right thing to do. Heidi has earned it, and it's the least I can do. Over the weekend, she hit the beach in St. Barts topless.

It's the latest in a Hall of Fame-level run over the last few weeks.

Heidi Klum continues to add to her incredible legacy

Heidi's gone from melting the snow in her lingerie in Apsen to taking her "golden globes" to the Golden Globes and now the sand in St. Barts.

Where does she get the energy? How does she find new ways to entertain? The only conclusion that can be made is that going boobs-out at the beach plays a role.

Hopefully, the up and comers are taking notes. Heidi's going to ride it out until the wheels fall off. That's what she suggested on multiple occasions, anyway.

But sadly, there will come a day when she hits the beach and her top stays on. The last thing we need as a proper society is a void of boobs out at the beach.

Heidi understands the significance of her work. She takes pride in it, she serves as an example, and she'll be remembered for her dedication to the cause.

See a gallery of her latest work in nothing but a thong here. Here's to another year in 2025 of health, happiness, and boobs out at the beach to Heidi Klum.