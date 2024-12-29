Heidi Klum Melts The Snow In Aspen On A Balcony In Her Lingerie

This time last year, Heidi Klum was on a beach topless. It was a "sun's out, boobs out" kind of finish to the year that doesn’t appear to be in the cards this year.

At least not the sun and beach portion of that.

The supermodel could still drop topless content before the clock runs out on 2024. The 51-year-old is on a trip with her family in Aspen, Colorado, according to Page Six.

While there is snow on the ground and temperatures are not ideal for saying goodbye to the year without much clothing on, that didn’t stop Heidi from enjoying the weather in her lingerie.

As is apparently her tradition, the underwear was made out of red lace. She captioned her balcony adventure in the snow, "☃️❄️🥰 Do you have a tradition on New Year’s Eve? For me …it’s red lace ❤️ Good Luck 🍀."

Heidi Klum

What choice did she really have? New Year's Eve will be here before you know it and she is in a family that sells lingerie during the holidays.

Heidi standing out in the snow in red lingerie isn't close to the strangest thing she's ever done. In fact, it would be more odd if she went an entire trip to Aspen with her family and didn’t make at least one appearance on social media nearly naked.

It's how she rolls. It's a promise that she has every intention of keeping for the next 20 years or so, if not more. You don't grab grandma at 80 and trot her out as part of a modeling empire if you're planning to walk away.

It's a move you pull in order to prove that you've got plenty left in the tank. So is taking your clothes off and heading out to the balcony in the snow.

No beach, no sunshine, no problem. Heidi Klum will make snowballs in her lingerie. We'll have to see what else she has up her sleeves or skillfully tucked in her thong before 2025 arrives.