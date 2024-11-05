Heidi Klum & Daughter, Leni, Bring Grandma Into The Lingerie Modeling Mix

I keep trying to tell you guys that these Instagram models are getting older and older.

In their latest work for the Italian lingerie company Intimissimi, Heidi Klum, 51, and her daughter, Leni, 20, have brought grandma, Erna, 80, into the mix. It makes sense. Think of all the grandmas out there who have 401ks to blow before they die.

Enter Erna, whose DNA put this modeling empire into motion.

Look, I know what you're thinking here: This is weird. What's up with the Klums?

I have no idea. The OutKick Culture Department has been posting about these two and their lingerie for at least the last year and they just won't stop modeling underwear together.

"I honestly didn’t look at a lot of the reactions. I am overall happy with the campaign and I had an amazing day with my mom. I think the photos turned out great, and we had an amazing time," Leni Klum told the NY Post in 2022 when she was 18.

And now Erna has made her debut, which makes this family a powerhouse in the history of modeling.

It's pretty much impossible to come up with another family where three generations of women can appear in the same Italian lingerie ad campaign. Cindy Crawford's daughter, Kaia, is a model who looks like her mother, but Cindy's mom is a grandma who hasn't popped up on a red carpet since 2019.

Where do the Klums go from here now that they're controlling the Gen Z/Millennials/Gen X/Boomer lingerie world?

Do they start a line of bikinis? will Erna agree to model bikinis for all the Baby Boomer grandmas who want to dominate the Marco Island beaches in February?

Stay tuned. This empire is one to watch.