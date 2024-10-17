Heidi Klum Catches Heat For Posing In Lingerie With Her Daughter From Those Who Fail To Recognize Greatness

Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni Klum took the internet by storm last November when they cemented themselves as the greatest mother-daughter lingerie-selling team ever.

They fired off a Christmas lingerie campaign the likes we had never seen before. The now 51-year-old supermodel and her 20-year-old daughter were back doing their thing for Mother's Day earlier this year.

They weren't calling it quits with a Christmas and Mother's Day campaign. These two are just getting started and Heidi has a lot of knowledge to pass along to Leni.

You don't simply wake up one day and know all the ins and outs of the modeling game. The best way to learn from one of the greats is to work with one of the greats.

That's what they've been doing and that's what the mother-daughter team shared this week when they promoted Intimissimi’s Fall-Winter collection.

Heidi has another 20 years or so ahead of her of rocking miniskirts and running around on the beach with her boobs hanging out. But she didn't say anything about how long she plans to continue modeling.

Heidi Klum and Leni Klum continue to be the greatest mother-daughter lingerie-selling team ever assembled

Sadly, the day will come when she hangs up her lingerie and no longer does these mother-daughter photo shoots or any sort of photo shoots for that matter.

We can hope that day is a long way away all we want, but we're in all likelihood closer to that day than we realize. You would never know it with the performance she put on this summer, but that's the reality.

Now is the time to sit back and watch Heidi pass along greatness. At least it should be. There are those out there, believe or not, that have turned this moment into an opportunity to jump into the comment section and hate on the lingerie shoot.

"Am I the only one thinking this is a bit weird? ..campaign at least doen’t [sic] work for me. Like who dresses up in lingerie with his mom and prances around taking pics? Don’t know… I mean nothing wrong with that buy [sic] it’s like not [something] that makes sense in an ad, when I am looking to buy lingerie and stuff…" one commenter said, reports Page Six.

"I have to say this advert it’s a bit weird," another hater added.

"This is really weird and inappropriate ….. mother and daughter filming eachother [sic] in lingerie?!!! What is this????" another commenter who is incapable of recognizing greatness said.

"This is so strange ? What kind of advert is this ???" another asked.

"Quite strange to do this with your mum," yet another weighed in.

The only thing weird or strange about the mother-daughter lingerie photo shoot is the number of people who fail to recognize greatness when it's staring them directly in the face.

This isn't the first time the haters have come after these photo shoots, and unfortunately, it probably won't be the last, as it's unlikely Heidi and Leni are going to stop doing them because of a few trolls in the comment section.