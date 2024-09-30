Heidi Klum Has No Plans To Stop Running Around On The Beach With Her Boobs Hanging Out

Heidi Klum has another 20 years, give or take, of rocking miniskirts and running around on the beach with her boobs hanging out. And the 51-year-old supermodel doesn't care what anyone thinks.

She was on a recent episode of the podcast Call Her Daddy when she discussed her plans to keep the good times rolling as she ages with host Alex Cooper. It's not that surprising of a revelation.

Heidi spent a good bit of time this summer rolling with a tops optional philosophy. That approach has paid off well for her and isn't going to end anytime soon.

"I get the miniskirt question all the time," she told Cooper, according to the Daily Mail. "'So how long are you going to wear miniskirt?'"

The answer is a simple one for Heidi. She added, "I've said many times, I probably will be walking around at 70, if I feel like it, in a miniskirt if I wanna show my legs."

Why not? She's a supermodel. Sure, she ages, but she doesn't age like most of humanity does. Heidi is well aware of the fact that she's not in her 20s anymore, but she also knows she still has plenty left in the tank.

"I see all my flaws. This is it. That's how life is. You climb, you get older and it goes down the hill again with our looks and not being plump any more and this, that and the other," she admitted. "But at the end of the day, I still look in the mirror and feel good about myself."

Heidi Klum still has passion, fire, and a desire to run around on the beach with her boobs out

Heidi isn't ready to knit sweaters and watch Law & Order reruns all day. She is still having a ton of fun and part of that fun is hitting up the beach and letting her boobs hangout. Is that too much to ask? Of course not.

"I still have the passion for shopping, for fun things, doing my hair, doing my makeup. I still have the fire in me. I still love fun things, and I'm still running around the beach with my boobs hanging out and I don't really care," Heidi said.

"Do they look how they looked before they had kids and they sucked the living daylights out of them? They're different now, and yes, thanks for pointing it out, it's true, they're different. I had four kids and I breastfed them."

Save the negative comments for someone else. Heidi doesn't care at all. If she wants to head down to the beach without a top on, your comments aren't going to stop her.

"I feel very strong with myself," said the mom of four. Now that is what you call inspiration. Miniskirts and boobs out at the beach until your 70 is a goal worth putting in the effort for.