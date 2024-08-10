Heidi Klum Is At It Again As She Hits The Beach In Nothing But Bikini Bottoms

If Heidi Klum is near a beach there's a good chance she'll be spending some time on it. There's also a better than zero percent chance she'll do so without a top on at some point.

It's how the 51-year-old supermodel rolls these days.

I don't know if the beach or going topless at the beach is the key to staying in such good shape or if it's how she keeps up her fastball in the mid-90s, but in either case it's working.

Also, no complaints here. Continuously testing the censorship apparatus on social media is how all supermodels should spend their free time. Let's call it a public service.

On Friday Heidi was back doing her part. She was providing that public service while respecting the hell out of summer, which the OutKick Culture Department stays on top of this time of year.

It was the latest post in her week-long anniversary celebration. She was at the beach, she passed off the camera duties to her husband, then she made her way back to the shore topless.

Heidi Klum respects summer as she keeps the censors busy

Thank you for your dedicated service, Heidi. It's a valuable and important part of the internet.

Those who decide what is acceptable and what isn't on social media platforms deserve an existence where they're constantly on their toes.

An existence that is filled with repeatedly going over protocols and procedures. All in an effort to ensure that those who walk right up to the line aren’t getting too out of hand.

Heidi, who occasionally puts her toe across the line, almost dares them to go after her at times. She obviously understands the importance of her work on social media.

Thank you again for your dedicated service and for showing the upmost respect to summer. These can be trying times as far as respecting summer is concerned.