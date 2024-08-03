Heidi Klum Celebrates Her Anniversary Like We All Do, Topless On The Beach

If we've learned anything about Heidi Klum over the years, it's that she's just like everyone else. Yes, she's a supermodel and half of the greatest mother-daughter lingerie-selling team of all-time. But she's more than that.

She's also a perfectly normal, down-to-earth 51-year-old who happens to still look pretty good in a bikini. She may, on occasion when the mood strikes, have a hard time keeping her top on. Who among us doesn't have similar struggles?

Whether it's her birthday or an anniversary that Heidi is celebrating, the top tends to come off. She happens to have a phone nearby and these moments often find their way onto Instagram.

That was the case on Saturday when Heidi and her husband Tom Kaulitz celebrated their anniversary. The anniversary of their wedding ceremony, which took place on August 3, 2019, several months after they were legally married.

The two hit the beach. Heidi lost her top as most of us do in similar situations, and then she pulled out her phone to record the moment for the history books and her 12 million followers.

Heidi Klum Celebrates Her Anniversary By Reminding Us All What Is Important

First, let's congratulate the couple on their five years of marriage. That's quite an accomplishment. I mean I have many more years than that in books and have only been married once.

But I'm not here to pat myself on the back. I'm here to recognize Heidi Klum as a woman of the people. She's taking a moment to slow down and enjoy the important moments in life.

The moments where you take a deep breath while lying around on the beach, take your top off, and start recording. If you're not doing this on your anniversary, then you're missing out.

Thank you, Heidi, once again for another topless reminder of what's truly important. And some of you think that supermodels aren't people too. Shame on you.