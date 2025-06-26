Sophie Cunningham Gets On The Stat Sheet For Fever With Cowboy Bikini Throwback

There are no days off for Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham these days. Stepping into the role of Caitlin Clark's personal protector has gained her a ton of new attention.

She has over a million followers on TikTok now and is approaching that mark on Instagram as well. Putting her money where her mouth is allowed folks to discover her well above average off-the-court content game.

Not everyone became an instant fan of hers. The haters came after Cunningham and started a petition calling for her to be kicked out of the WNBA.

The last thing the haters want to see is Clark draining 3s from the logo and an enforcer with a black belt who has her back. That's exactly what they've got.

Cunningham made it clear that if the referees aren’t going to protect the face of the WNBA, then she will. But don’t expect a stone-faced enforcer who doesn’t know how to have a good time, because that's not what she's bringing to the table.

Sophie Cunningham is going to rock "Tres Leches" t-shirts, she's going to do modeling work in the tunnel pre-game, and she's going to drop bikini content whenever the mood hits her. Sometimes cowgirl bikini content.

She did that Wednesday with a throwback to a day at the beach.

A "take me back" post in a bikini at the beach is how you get on the stat sheet on a day off. The Fever are back in action on Thursday night at home against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Unfortunately, Sophie Cunningham's services as Caitlin Clark's personal protector aren’t going to be needed. She can focus on the game itself as Clark is out with a groin injury.

That doesn’t mean she won't find a way to turn a few heads.