Caitlin Clark Hit With Unfortunate Injury News

Caitlin Clark will miss more time as she continues to battle health issues.

The Indiana Fever superstar missed significant time early in the WNBA season as she battled a quad injury.

She made her return June 14 with a 32-point performance against the New York Liberty. Yet, she struggled immensely Tuesday against Seattle. She scored just six points on 3-of-13 shooting. Now, she's back to the bench in sweats.

Caitlin Clark out with groin injury.

The Fever announced Thursday morning that the face of the franchise won't play Thursday night against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Indiana announced that Clark is dealing with a left groin injury, which likely explains her poor performance against Seattle earlier in the week.

There's no definitive timeline for a return made public by the team, but hopefully, she just needs a little rest to heal.

While Clark has struggled with her health this season, the former Iowa phenom has been mostly dominant when healthy and on the court.

She's averaging 18.2 points per game, 8.9 assists, and five rebounds per game.

