Just Like That, Sophie Cunningham Is The Second Biggest Star In The WNBA

Sophie Cunningham is in her first season with the Indiana Fever.

We cited numbers earlier this week that show Caitlin Clark is still the only thing popular about the WNBA. Despite her ascension into mainstream popularity, the interest in her has not trickled down to other players and teams across the WNBA.

Most notably, national ratings for the league dropped 55% during her weeks-long absence due to injury earlier this season. So far, the rising tide has not lifted all boats.

But that may be about to change.

On Tuesday night, casual WNBA observers were introduced to a player by the name of Sophie Cunningham. Cunningham had previously spent six seasons with the Phoenix Mercury and was traded to the Indiana Fever in the offseason. More frequent WNBA fans joked after the trade that the Fever acquired Cunningham to serve as Clark's "enforcer."

Until this week, most of us didn't get the joke. Now, we do.

Unlike Clark's other teammates, Cunningham has her back. And after Connecticut Sun guard Jacy Sheldon poked Clark in the eye – as other women on the court have done – Cunningham provided Sheldon with a receipt, as they call it in professional wrestling.

Or, as Rams defensive end Jared Verse calls it, standing on business.

Take a look:

It turns out, Cunningham earned her black belt in Taekwondo at the age of six. She is not to be messed with. And she might just be the WNBA's next big attraction.

For one, expect to see more Sophie Cunningham jerseys in and around games. As of publication, Cunningham's jersey on Fanatics (which is customized) is listed as the team's "most popular" on the team, ahead of even Clark's.

BetOnline also provided a chart showing the surge in Google searches for Cunningham's jersey since Tuesday night:

Even people in Chicago – Angel Reese country – are interested in a No. 8 Fever jersey. Who can blame them?

Moreover, Cunningham has more than doubled her following on TikTok and Instagram since defending Clark just two days ago. Specifically, she gained over 500,000 followers on TikTok in the first 24 hours after the incident.

"Popularity was and still is available to any WNBA player who backs Caitlin Clark," longtime sports writer Jason Whitlock notes. "Angel Reese would be three-times more popular if she chose a friendly rivalry with Clark rather than an adversarial one."

It's so true.

The only reason the general public knows Reese, DiJonai Carrington, Chennedy Carter, and now Sheldon, is because of their adversarial behavior toward Clark. But the catty, mean-girl behavior isn't appealing. It's cringe and off-putting.

Caitlin Clark is arguably the most popular basketball player in America, including every player in the NBA. By the numbers, she often single-handily doubles the viewership for the regular season matchups in the WNBA. So, of course, her fans are going to reject the jealousy and animosity most of the players have toward her.

They now see Cunningham as the opposite of those other women. Clark fans see her as an ally of their favorite player. In fact, Cunningham is one of the few players in the WNBA to have shown any loyalty to Clark through two seasons in the league.

Combine that with her good looks and charming personality — the WNBA may have just found a second star to go alongside Caitlin Clark.