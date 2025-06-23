Viral Fever Star Sophie Cunningham Turns Heads With 'Tres Leches' Shirt

Sophie Cunningham turns more heads.

PublishedUpdated

Sophie Cunningham, the Indiana Fever’s new fan favorite, turned heads on Sunday with a cheeky "Tres Leches" shirt that lit up social media. 

Cunningham wore the Tres Leches t-shirt ahead of Sunday's game in Las Vegas, taking on the Ace from T-Mobile Arena.

LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 22: Sophie Cunningham #8 of the Indiana Fever arrives to the arena before the game against the Las Vegas Aces on June 22, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images)

READ: If the Refs Refuse To Protect Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham Will

The comic tee was a nod to the Fever’s unofficial Big Three — Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull and Cunningham herself — playfully dubbed "Three Milks" in Spanish. 

Cunningham knows she's in the WNBA spotlight, and she's taking full control of the narrative.

White girls may not dominate the WNBA’s spotlight, but this trio is making a bold case as the league’s hottest act. 

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 22: Sophie Cunningham #8 of the Indiana Fever runs on the court in the first quarter of a game against the Las Vegas Aces at T-Mobile Arena on June 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Fever 89-81. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Caitlin Clark, the WNBA phenom fueling the league's surge in viewership, needs no introduction. 

Lexie Hull is a sharpshooting menace from deep and a lockdown Fever defender.

Then there’s Cunningham, Indy’s newfound "enforcer," who stole the show during a physical clash with the Connecticut Sun on June 17.

Jun 17, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Sun guard Jacy Sheldon (4) fouls Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

(Trevor Ruszkowski/Imagn Images)

When Connecticut’s Jacy Sheldon got too handsy with Clark — poking her eye and shoving her — Cunningham didn’t let it slide. 

Late in the game, she delivered a hard foul on Sheldon, a viral dose of payback that cemented Cunningham as a fan-favorite bad*ss. She also has a black belt in taekwondo.

Despite the buzz, the Fever, Clark, and Cunningham fell to the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday, 89-81. 

The trio’s swagger and chemistry keep the intrigue ablaze.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Tags
Written by

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

AA's insights on topics ranging from cinema to food and politics transformed the lives of average folks worldwide into followers of the OutKick Way. All Glory to God.

Interests: Jeopardy, movies, Jiu-Jitsu, faith, Los Angeles. (follow @alejandroaveela on X)