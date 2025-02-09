Patrick Mahomes' Family Stopped By To Say Hello To Donald Trump At The Super Bowl

Donald Trump made a little history on Sunday when he became the first sitting US President to attend a Super Bowl. Unlike Taylor Swift, who was booed, he was given a warm welcome by the crowd at the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans.

Prior to his arrival at Super Bowl LIX, Trump sat down with Bret Baier of Fox News to, among other things, pick who he thought was going to win the game. He went with the Kansas City Chiefs while pointing out his love for Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany.

"I hate to do it. I just say that I've watched this great quarterback who has, by the way, a phenomenal wife," Trump said.

"She's a Trump fan. She's a MAGA fan, so I happen to love her, OK? But she's a great person. I watched her being interviewed. I said, 'Boy, that's pretty good,' but she's great, and he's great."

He continued, "I guess you have to say that when a quarterback wins as much as he's won, I have to go with Kansas City. I have to go with Kansas City."

Patrick Mahomes' family paid Donald Trump a visit and took pictures with him at the Super Bowl

Brittany isn't the only member of the Mahomes family who is a fan of the President. Patrick's mom, Randi, is a supporter too.

She told Fox News Digital prior to the NFL Honors, "I think for a president of our country, of the United States, I think it’s amazing. I think whoever the president is, to support the teams, to support America’s best sport. … I think it’s really neat for a president to be able to support it. You know what, let’s do it."

So it's not too surprising that Randi and her family, including Jackson Mahomes, stopped by to say hello to Trump before the game.

As if the head-to-head with the Super Bowl crowd wasn’t enough of a win for Trump in his feud with Swift and all her cat lady supporters, having the family of her boyfriend's best friend stop by all but cements the win for the 47th President.

Not to mention the fact that he's in the White House for the next four years. Better luck next time, Swifties.