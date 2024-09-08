Taylor Swift Is Still Friends With Brittany Mahomes Despite Her Support For Trump

I have some bad news for anyone hoping that we were on the verge of a battle for the ages between Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes. The sort of off-the-field drama that destroys a franchise and would put an end once and for all to the Kansas City Chiefs dynasty.

As much fun as that would be, and I'm as guilty as anyone for wanting to see it unfold, it's not going to happen. At least not yet. Because, believe it or not, Swift and Mahomes are still friends. There was absolutely nothing to the two of them watching the season opener in different suites.

Take that, Swifties. They're not letting politics separate this locker room. Shockingly, you're allowed to have different opinions than one another and still be friends, teammates, and whatever else.

That's exactly what's going on in Kansas City, according to a source close to the two women. That source told The Sun that there is "zero tension" between the wife of the franchise quarterback and the girlfriend of his best friend. I know I already said it, but take that Swifties.

"They are very good friends and they were so excited to go to the game, but they had different plans as it happens sometimes," the source said. "Brittany is a family woman, and Taylor likes to enjoy the game sometimes like it’s a party."

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes are still friends despite what the Swifties think of Mahomes' Trump support

The two entered the season on different vibes is all. That doesn’t mean they hate each other, and we're gearing up for everything to fall apart. There's no chance this source works for the Chiefs and is trying to quiet things down.

"They did hang out for a bit before and after the game while waiting for Patrick and Travis. But Brittany preferred for the first game of the season to be in a suite with family and the kid, in a bit more of a ‘low key’ vibe," the source added.

"Taylor wanted more of a ‘party and drinks vibe’ for the game and enjoy it differently. There are absolutely zero tensions between them, they love and respect each other a lot, they were just wanting a different kind of vibe for the first game of the season at home."

Would the old Taylor have cut ties with Brittany for her support of Donald Trump? Perhaps, but this is a new Taylor. One who loves the game of football and doesn't want to get in the way of the Chiefs attempt at a three-peat.

Again, there's absolutely nothing to see here. Everything is fine and anyone suggesting otherwise is grasping at straws. There's "zero tension" and they're not going to take down the Chiefs dynasty in the process.