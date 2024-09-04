Donald Trump Thanks Brittany Mahomes For Supporting The Former U.S. President

One of the more interesting – and unpredictable, quite frankly – subplots of this NFL off-season has been the support of former United States President Donald Trump by Brittany Mahomes.

What makes this so fascinating is that Patrick Mahomes is notoriously quiet about politics. However, his teammate Travis Kelce is dating pop superstar Taylor Swift, who is all-in on left-wing causes.

Kelce himself even did a series of commercials for Pfizer promoting the COVID-19 vaccine, which we now know probably isn't necessary for the majority of Americans.

But I digress.

Brittany Mahomes liked an Instagram post by Donald Trump. After people attacked her for doing so, she didn't back down.

In fact, she doubled-down and fired back at critics for displaying her own personal political views.

Well, the former United States President and current Republican nominee to become the next United States President noticed that Mahomes was supporting him, and he appreciated it.

"I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country," Trump posted on Truth Social.

"It is nice to see someone who loves our Country, and wants to save it from DOOM."

Honestly, I've gained a ton of respect for Brittany Mahomes through all of this. Not because she supports Donald Trump, necessarily, but because she was willing to take an unpopular opinion (at least in the circles in which she runs) and then not apologize for doing it.

See, there's a lot of talk about "bravery" when LeBron James or another athlete delivers some soliloquy about racism.

Except, they receive nothing but praise for doing that. It lands them huge endorsement deals. And they know it.

That's not bravery, if anything, it's the exact opposite.

But Mahomes took a position that she knew might make people mad at her. Then, she didn't apologize for it. Instead, she fired back.

That took some courage, and for that I applaud her.