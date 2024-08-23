Brittany Mahomes Torches The Haters After She Appeared To Like A Trump Instagram Post

People are mad at Brittany Mahomes.

Now, there's nothing particularly strange about that — I mean, it has happened a lot over the years — but what's notable today is who is mad at her and why.

The most polarizing WAG in the NFL faced a wave of criticism after someone realized that she *GASP!* may have liked an Instagram post from Donald Trump!

Oh boy… one of these…

The wife of a multi-multi-millionaire might like the candidate with the economic policies that don't sound like they were drafted by a 19-year-old with pink hair and a Che Guevera shirt. I don't know what part of that shocks people.

Look, I get when social media was in its infancy no one really knew what the rules were, but by this point, people need to quit getting all upset over liked tweets. You tip your hand as a no-life-having dork.

But the thing is, liking a post on Instagram isn't really an endorsement. Have we forgotten that "Likes/RTs=Endorsements"?

It could have been an accident, she could have been trying to save the post for later, or, she just genuinely agrees with Republican policies.

Nothing wrong with any of that.

However — and I hope you're sitting down for this — lunatic progressives and Taylor Swift fans (which are not mutually exclusive) don't see it the same way and appear to have unloaded on Mahomes.

She was apparently on the receiving end of so much nonsense that she posted a response of her own to her Instagram story and whether it's a direct response to the nonsense from the lefty/Swifty wing of the Internet or not, it may have made me inch closer to being on Team Brittany.

I'm not there yet, but we're inching…

That's a bit wordy to put on a t-shirt but if we can whittle it down and streamline it a bit, I would wear that shirt.

She's right, but it's tough to tell if that was a reaction to her liking Trump's post.

If it was, good for her.

If it wasn't, still, good for her.