'Cat Lady' Taylor Swift Supporters Are Furious With MAGA Over Trump Banner

With two weeks to go until election day, major drama broke out over the weekend between Taylor Swift fans and MAGA Trump supporters who flew a banner over Swift's Miami tour stop.

Between Trump working a McDonald's drive-thru, appearing at the Jets-Steelers game and this banner stunt, the weekend couldn't have gone better for the Republican candidate.

"Trump 2024 – Ready for it, Cat Lady? MAGA," the message read, which sent Swifties into a total frenzy.

"The fact that they’re flying this and essentially making fun of Swifties…isn’t gonna get Trump any votes. I knew they were dumb, I didn’t think they were THIS dumb," TikTok user JustMel wrote.

Another Swiftie, who goes by tswiftlover72, was furious with MAGA's plane antics.

"I heard that plane like idling it was so freaking annoying. I hate Florida. I can can’t wait to go back home to New York," she chimed in.

You get the idea.

"That’s almost like a dare to all cats ladies to vote for KAMALA," another genius wrote.

The war between Swift, Trump and MAGA heated up on Friday when the poptress posed with her cat in an Instagram video from Hard Rock Stadium, where the plane would eventually fly over.

Petty stupidity from all sides? Yes. Good for the Internet? Yes.

Harmless feuding? Yes.

Is this the last petty plane banner until the election? Maybe not. Swift will be in New Orleans this weekend and Indianapolis before election day.

Buckle up.