Massive Crowd Gathers For Donald Trump At Pennsylvania McDonald's

Former President Donald Trump decided to pull off the ultimate troll move against his opponent, Kamala Harris, in the upcoming election.

Harris has famously claimed that she spent time working at McDonald's when she was younger, but no one seems able to prove that she actually did. That includes Harris, who never shares any real details about her alleged time working at the fast food chain.

So, Trump announced that he would work a shift at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania as a shot at Harris' claims.

And people were very excited about his appearance. Videos appeared on social media showing droves of people and lines of cars, many donning large American flags, hoping to get served by Trump at the local McDonald's.

The political stunt allowed people to reminisce about Donald Trump starring in a McDonald's commercial over 20 years ago.

Trump immediately jumped into the fire (see what I did there?) and started working the fryer.

While this is a clearly orchestrated political stunt, it's not like Trump isn't a fan of the fast food chain.

Many people complained when he served several different fast food options to the Clemson Tigers after they won the College Football Playoff National Championship in 2019.

Speaking of McDonald's, college football, and Trump, the former U.S. President requested McDonald's when he attended the Alabama-Georgia game last month.

Not only that, but Trump had McDonald's brought to his hospital room when he was sick with COVID in late 2021.

And he brought burgers and fries from the chain to first responders in Ohio while they were dealing with a terrible chemical spill last year.

By working a shift at McDonald's on Sunday, Trump had the perfect opportunity to marry two of his favorite things in the world: McDonald's and making Kamala Harris look bad.