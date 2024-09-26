Here's What Former President Donald Trump Is Reportedly Looking To Chow Down At The Alabama-Georgia Game

There will be a lot of eyes on Bryant-Denny Stadium this weekend as the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs meet for what is without a doubt the biggest game of the college football season thus far.

But there will be even more eyes than normal because former president and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will be in attendance. Not to mention our very own Clay Travis, who will be interviewing Trump.

Trump is no stranger to sporting events, and of course, when you go to a game you want some food, and it according to the man who invited Trump to the game, he's got some mundane food choices.

Businessman Ric Mayers invited the former president to the game, and according to Daily Mail, he revealed what kind of spread Trump is looking for.

According to Mayers, Trump wants:

Two McDonald's Filet-O-Fish sandwiches (specifically "with cheese," which I thought was the default setting)

Domino's Pizza (The sound you just heard was Papa John angrily punching through drywall)

Stadium hot dogs

"Plenty of Diet Coke"

Now that's a spread, even if didn't exactly impress his host for the evening.

"I like a good steak but President Trump’s (food preferences) are as mundane as it gets," Mayers told Daily Mail.

There's quite a bit to break down with this order…

I think President Trump might be the biggest Filet-O-Fish fan on the planet. He can't seem to get enough of them. It was a part of his legendary McD's order too. I've never had one myself, but I think we may need to change that if the former president is so big on them.

Domino's is a completely inoffensive pizza choice. It's not going to blow minds, but you're not going to get complaints and the consistency is there from location to location. If you don't know a city's pizza scene, it's a safe choice. I don't like it as much as say Pizza Hut or Little Caesar's, but wouldn't hesitate to grab a slice.

Now the stadium dogs request? That's my favorite part. I love a stadium dog. Even a dog that would be considered crappy outside the confines of a stadium or arena tastes as though it were blessed by the divine hands of the hot dog gods if you're eating it in a stadium.

Then it's all getting washed down with some Diet Coke.

That's a feast fit for a 12th birthday party at a laser tag place and I love it.