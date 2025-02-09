Donald Trump Predicts Chiefs' Super Bowl Win, Praises ‘Phenomenal’ Brittany Mahomes

On Sunday, Donald Trump will become the first sitting U.S. President ever to attend the Super Bowl. And he's making some predictions.

In an exclusive interview with Brett Baier on Fox News, Trump said he's expecting a "great game," but he believes the Kansas City Chiefs will get the win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The President also praised quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany, who publicly supported him during his most recent campaign.

"I hate to do it. I just say that I've watched this great quarterback who has, by the way, a phenomenal wife," Trump said. "She's a Trump fan. She's a MAGA fan, so I happen to love her, OK? But she's a great person. I watched her being interviewed. I said, 'Boy, that's pretty good, but she's great, and he's great.

"I guess you have to say that when a quarterback wins as much as he's won, I have to go with Kansas City. I have to go with Kansas City."

Kansas City is making its fifth Super Bowl appearance in six years. A win on Sunday would be the third-consecutive championship for Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Donald Trump: Football ‘Fosters A Sense Of National Unity’

Super Bowl LIX will be held at the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans — marking the eighth time the city has hosted the event. The Superdome is sold out for the game, meaning we can expect roughly 76,000 spectators in the stadium. Forbes estimates another 117.3 million will tune in from home.

"Football is America’s most popular sport — for good reason — it fosters a sense of national unity, bringing families, friends, and fans together and strengthening communities," Trump said in a statement released by the White House on Sunday.

"This annual tradition transcends our differences and personifies our shared patriotic values of family, faith, and freedom heroically defended by our military service members, law enforcement officers, and first responders."

Trump told Baier that he feels it's important for the leader of the country to attend an event that means so much to the American people.

"I think just the spirit of the country, the country has taken on a whole new life. I thought it would be a good thing for the country to have the president be at the game," Trump said. "It's an iconic day. It's going to be a great game."

The Chiefs and Eagles kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.