Pat McAfee Could Run For President After 'Big Night Aht' Spectacle

Move over Stephen A. Smith, you might have competition for that Presidential run you've been teasing.

No one knew quite what to expect from Wednesday night's Pat McAfee "Big Night Aht" event in Pittsburgh, and honestly, many are still confused as to what exactly took place from an event that featured everything from sumo wrestlers to Paul Skenes to Sidney Crosby to some WWE action to McAfee giving a makeshift Presidential address as he recounted what has been a rollercoaster ride for one of sports media's biggest stars.

"I've been canceled a thousand times," McAfee exclaimed to the sold-out PPG Arena cheering him on.



"From politics to lawsuits, part of the game I've heard - but I don't love it," McAfee continued while walking around a stage in the middle of the arena. Then there was an international incident. Yup, found myself in one of those," Pat continued before referencing the USA vs Canadian controversy he was engulfed in after actually "having the audacity" to stand up and support America's national anthem.

"I believe in the United States of America, I appreciate the United States of America, and we're not always perfect, none of us are. So when I was up in Canada and WWE Elimination Chamber, and they booed the national anthem, my dumbass self got heated [over it]" the 37-year-old continued, while the Pittsburgh crowd began chanting, "U-S-A! U-S-A!" At one point, he mentioned that he found himself in the political crosshairs between Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to which McAfee said he found himself asking: "Is any of this f'n real?"

"What you read on the Internet that I have now learned is not real. We are much more together than far apart, just like tonight!" "We have to understand that people are going to disagree with us on some things - for instance, don't' boo my f'n country," McAfee continued as if he was a WWE wrestler himself.

COULD MCAFEE ENTER POLITICS?

Amidst performances from Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, and Jelly Roll, McAfee continued to address the wild crowd full of his supporters while also posting tweets and headlines from various news sites, including FOX News and CNN, to show how divisive he's become.

"I've been canceled 1,000 times. Legitimately," McAfee said before saying that he's essentially been stuck in the middle and used as a pawn by both Democrats and Republicans on a number of issues, but especially the chaos that was surrounding Aaron Rodgers this past season.

In the end, McAfee's Big Night Aht was a big success, even further solidifying himself in the sports media landscape and similar to Stephen A. Smith, becoming too huge to fail right now as Pat's ratings continue to grow and his brand expands.

With more power, however, comes more responsibility, or at least it's supposed to. Something tells me that "off-the-cuff, speak now and think about it later," McAfee will only be positioning himself to further speak his mind as he continues to stir up a mixture of controversy and entertainment.

