Aaron Rodgers Says His Critics Should 'State Your Vax Status First'

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers might have had the best possible comeback to his critics in sports media on The Pat McAfee Show this week.

Rodgers has been criticized by ESPN personalities like Ryan Clark and Mina Kimes, two commentators who've made their dislike for Rodgers clear. Rodgers didn't mention those two by name, but it's not exactly hard to tell who he's referring to.

"I just got a PSA…just a quick PSA reminder," Rodgers said. "I know I got to say this multiple times for people, because they don't listen. But, say whatever the f*** you want about me, I don't care. But just before you do it, whether you state your name, your accolades, pronouns, whatever it is. Just state your vax status, so that anything you say afterward gets put in the right light. Just get it out there. Cause then when you say things about me, people can at least be like, ‘oh, you are captured by the multi-billion dollar propaganda psy-op and you’re still upset about it.'"

McAfee and A.J. Hawk responded with, "Oh, this is good, this will settle it all down."

"Hey, you know what I mean, just so everybody knows where you’re coming from, ‘Ok cool, you’re twice vaxxed Moderna with three booster shots, and then boom boom boom, say what you're gonna say.'"

"You're captured, you're highly vaccinated, then say whatever the hell you wanna say about it, because I couldn't give two s**** about it."

Aaron Rodgers Makes Subtle, But Important Point

Rodgers' remarks were brilliant in the subtle way they point to the mindset of the ESPN personalities who put politics first. They refuse, proudly, to think for themselves, evaluate evidence or data, and blindly put their faith in any "expert" who shares their ideology.

Rodgers clearly doesn't. And though many who think independently still took COVID vaccines out of necessity or fear or a genuine belief that they would perform as the experts said they would, the Clarks and Kimes of the world clearly didn't.

Not to mention that the biggest issue isn't just that they took COVID vaccines, it's that they demonized others who didn't. Healthy adults, like Rodgers, who made an eminently reasonable decision were lambasted and labeled, all because they didn't blindly follow the COVID religion.

That's what Rodgers is saying; you got duped, you were vicious about it, and now you want us to keep taking you seriously. According to him, it's not and it shouldn't, going to work that way. Sorry Pat, those are your co-workers.