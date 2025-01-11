Pat McAfee And Anti-Woke Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe Share Laughs Together During Cotton Bowl

You have to give credit to Pat McAfee for giving the alley-oop to comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who took the ball and absolutely slam-dunked it during his appearance during Friday's Cotton Bowl.

Hinchcliffe, of course, is the non-politically correct comedian that made headlines last year for being hilarious during Netflix's Tom Brady roast, as well as for pissing off a ton of liberals for his jokes about Puerto Rico. At the time, Democrats and Kamala Harris supporters said that Hinchcliffe's comments were going to sink Donald Trump's campaign.

That, of course, never happened. And Donald Trump won the election, which allowed McAfee to have some laughs about it with Hinchcliffe, who took the bait and RAN with it like Ohio State's Jack Sawyer's fumble recovery touchdown on Friday night.

TONY HINCHCLIFFE IS SO BACK

"How's life? It got loud there for a bit," McAfee began after introducing Hinchcliffe to his ESPN2 alt-broadcast of the Ohio State vs. Texas game.

"We had fun. I was on top of the world, I was a pariah," Hinchcliffe responded, before A.J. Hawk added that Hinchcliffe was "Back on top of the world now though!"

McAfee, who many people forget, got his start in comedy and used to do standup in Indianapolis before joining Barstool, then chimed in: "I assume some places do not feel that way, but hey, that's comedy baby, that is comedy."

"There's only one little island I can't go to right now," Hinchcliffe said, alluding to the joke he made during his Trump rally in which he referred to Puerto Rico as a "floating piece of garbage," that got him in some hot water.

"I think [you won't be going back to Puerto Rico] for the rest of your life, it's a beautiful place I hear though," McAfee continued before Hinchcliffe responded: "I love that place. I vacation there, I love the people." Pat replied: "I think you can go ahead and take that off your places of vacation."

Social media immediately began chiming in - or at least those who have a sense of humor and don't get offended by EVERYTHING.

But Tony wasn't done just yet!

ANDDD THEN THERE WAS THIS

"What about F1 or Nascar - are you a fan of those?" McAfee asked before Tony brilliantly and hilariously responded: "You know, when it comes to different races, it's not really my territory."

"Woah! Woah!" McAfee replied. His co-host, Darius Butler, who is black, responded: "What the hell does that mean?!" in a perfectly awkward but hilarious moment.

"Jeeze Loiuse! What's this guy's deal!" McAfee joked. "We're having fun here! It's all jokes… Racial humor. We're talking about races… car races… what are you talking about?" Hinchcliffe jokingly asked McAfee.

PROPS TO MCAFEE

To his credit, Hinchcliffe never apologized for what he said about Puerto Rico. Was it rude? Sure it was. Was it in poor taste and did it not hit as well as he probably hoped? Absolutely. But that doesn't mean that he had to go out and beg for forgiveness. In the end, everything worked out just fine.

Also, I have to give props to Pat McAffee. There's a lot of people out there that would be afraid to associate with Hinchcliffe. Pat said the hell with that.

And that is why comedy is so important these days in a society that is supposed to value free speech.

