Comedian From Trump Rally Takes Strong Stand For Comedy, Refuses To Apologize: WATCH

Tony Hinchcliffe is giving a big middle finger to anyone expecting him to apologize for his joke about Puerto Rico.

Hinchcliffe triggered the media and many liberals when he joked that the American territory is "a floating island of garbage" during President-elect Donald Trump's late October rally at Madison Square Garden.

The media and Democrats tried to use the clear joke to tank Trump's campaign. Apparently, there are many people in the country who don't understand comedy. The cancelation attempt clearly failed because Trump is going to be America's 47th President of the United States.

Tony Hinchcliffe refuses to apologize for Puerto Rico joke.

Anyone hoping the star comedian would bend the knee and apologize is in for some massive disappointment. He made it clear that's not happening.

Hinchcliffe said the following, in part, on a Kill Tony episode released Monday:

"[Puerto Rico] currently has a landfill problem, in which all their landfills are filled to the brim. I guess I'm the only one who knew about this, unfortunately. With that said, I love Puerto Ricans. They’re very smart people. They’re smart, they’re street smart and they’re smart enough to know when they’re being used as political fodder. Right now that is happening. I apologize to absolutely nobody. Not to the Puerto Ricans, not to the whites, not to the Blacks, not to the Palestinians, not to the Jews, and not to my own mother, who I made fun of during the set. Nobody clipped that. No headlines about me making fun of my own mother. Perhaps that venue at that time wasn’t the best f*cking place to do this set at. But in any matter, to the mainstream media and to anybody trying to slander me online: That’s what I do, and that’s never going to change."

You can watch his comments in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This is a great response from Tony Hinchcliffe. In fact, it was the only response that he should have ever considered.

Comedians are supposed to make jokes. The job of a comedian is to make people uncomfortable, be edgy and push the envelope. A great comedian should say things that nobody else would say in just about any other setting.

Now, people are free to find the joke funny or not. That's up to each individual, but the idea comedians should be forced to apologize for jokes is insane.

If we're at the point in society where we're analyzing jokes or comments comedians make, then we're speeding down the wrong path.

Comedy must be protected at all costs, and Hinchcliffe refusing to apologize is a big win for humor and the good guys. You love to see it. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.