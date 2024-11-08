Joe Rogan Makes Savage Joke About Comedian From Trump Rally

Joe Rogan couldn't help but crack a joke at Tony Hinchcliffe's expense following President-elect Donald Trump winning the election.

Hinchcliffe became public enemy number one for the media and Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign after a joke about Puerto Rico.

The popular comedian referred to the American territory as an "island of floating garbage." It was a clear joke coming from a comedian. Everyone with a functioning brain knew it, but that didn't stop Hinchcliffe from being used to paint Trump as a racist who hates Puerto Ricans. Of course, being Puerto Rican isn't a race, but let's not let facts get in the way of a good hit job.

Joe Rogan jokes about Tony Hinchcliffe.

Well, to the great disappointment of many and to the joy of millions, Trump did win the election and Rogan thinks Hinchcliffe was likely breathing a sigh of relief.

The popular podcaster, who endorsed Trump, was speaking with comedian Dave Smith after the election, and the latter said he was cheering for the Republican leader as much as anyone. Rogan disagreed.

"Not as much as Tony Hinchcliffe...Tony Hinchcliffe is [saying], 'More Puerto Ricans voted for Trump than ever! Ever! Up by 26 percent,'" Rogan joked while pretending to impersonate his fellow comedian.

You can watch Rogan's joke around 3:40 in the video below, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Leave it to Rogan to make a joke at his buddy's expense following Trump's election victory, and he's definitely not wrong.

People on both sides were 100 percent going to blame Hinchcliffe if Trump lost. Of course, that would be insanely stupid. He was a comedian telling a clear joke with zero malicious intent. Instead of treating the situation for what it was, many people overreacted and were tarring Tony Hinchcliffe as a terrible person.

Not just a terrible person, but responsible for Trump's potential downfall. Well, joke's on them because the 45th President is now the 47th President and we have Joe Rogan out here cracking jokes about Hinchcliffe's overwhelming support.

Props to Rogan for not being afraid to joke about the insanity of the election. Nothing should be off-limits in comedy. It's a sign of a healthy society, and Hinchcliffe would absolutely agree. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.