Star Comedian Slams Tim Walz With Brutal Insult

Tony Hinchcliffe wrecked Tim Walz with a blunt shot on X.

The incredibly popular comedian and star responsible for Kill Tony spoke at Donald Trump's Sunday rally at Madison Square Garden.

As you'd expect from Hinchcliffe, he shared a lot of edgy jokes that took aim at many different groups of people. As I often say, the entire point of comedy is to push the envelope. Great comedy should be a little uncomfortable at times, and it's okay to laugh at offensive jokes. In fact, that's a sign of a very healthy society.

You can watch his entire set below.

Tony Hinchcliffe nukes Tim Walz

The Democrat VP candidate took offense to Hinchcliffe calling Puerto Rico "a floating island of garbage" in what was a clear joke.

Was it a funny joke? That's for people to decide for themselves, but there's no question it was a joke. What was Walz's response? To take it super seriously on a live stream with AOC and analyze it like Hinchcliffe's comments were the President's daily national security brief.

AOC even called him an "a-hole." Super serious, folks. Please be outraged. Please be angry.

Going after a comedian is almost never a good idea, and Hinchcliffe gave people a blunt reminder why with his response Sunday afternoon.

"These people have no sense of humor. Wild that a vice presidential candidate would take time out of his ‘busy schedule' to analyze a joke taken out of context to make it seem racist. I love Puerto Rico and vacation there. I made fun of everyone…watch the whole set. I’m a comedian Tim…might be time to change your tampon," the star comedian tweeted in response to Walz and AOC complaining.

Tough look for Tim Walz when a comedian is out here telling him to change his tampon and the tweet has been seen *CHECKS NOTES* a staggering 24 million times as of publication!

Never go after comedians. Just don't do it. It's not going to end well. A comedian's job is to make jokes. It's to offend people. That's the entire point.

Does anyone really think for a second Tony Hinchcliffe actually thinks Puerto Rico is an island of floating garbage? Of course not. He was making jokes during the Sunday rally, and some of them were ruthless.

Listen to this one about Bill Clinton, but make sure you have headphones in if you're out in public or at work.

Walz and AOC wanted to clutch pearls and behave with a holier-than-thou attitude over a joke. Now, they've been put on blast in front of more than 24 million people.

They thought it'd go well to slam Hinchcliffe. Didn't end up that way.

Finally, I can watch the moment AOC realizes Hinchcliffe supports Trump and her face drops on repeat without getting bored. Inject that kind of energy into my soul. What did you think of the rally and Hinchcliffe's performance? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.