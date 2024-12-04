Comedian Who Made Puerto Rico Joke At Trump Rally Tells The Even More Offensive One That Didn't Make The Cut

If you're a Lib reading this and were offended by Tony Hinchcliffe's Puerto Joke last month at Donald Trump's MSG rally, I've got great news for you … there's an even MORE offensive joke that Tony decided to leave on the cutting room floor.

Sad. Luckily for us, he's now telling it … and it's a DOOZY.

Roll tape … and plug those ears, snowflakes!

(starts at the 34-minute mark, and yes, NSFW. The whole thing is one giant NSFW clip. You've been warned)

Good, not great, but it'll still piss off a liberal

For those who don't have the Twitter machine down yet, here's a handy-dandy transcript of the above joke:

I didn’t even do the joke that I thought was going to get me in trouble. I had options of things I could have done that deserved what my silly Puerto Rico joke got, that I chose not to do because even I have some limitations.

Well there’s these hurricanes that have been happening in Florida, and it’s just terrible. So what I think we should do is I think we should take all the good taxpaying Americans when a hurricane is coming into their zone, you put ’em on flights and fly them somewhere safe. Like Springfield, Ohio.

Take the migrants from Springfield, Ohio and fly them into the path of the hurricane. From what I’ve heard it’s raining cats and dogs there, so that’s breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a little something to wash it all down.

I mean, it's funny. Not that funny, if we're being honest, but funny. And, offensive! That's a big one for comedy nowadays.

If it's offensive, it's probably funny, and it'll probably rile up all the Libs who act Holier-than-thou about everything.

I love seeing Libs get all heated and angry over silly things, so I'm all for this Kill Tony joke. Wish it would've made the cut. CNN would've exploded. Rachel Maddow would've fainted. It would've been chaos in the streets.

Oh well. It didn't. But this Puerto Rico one did, and – spoiler alert – it DIDN'T cost Trump the election. Weird.



