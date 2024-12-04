You Can See Heads Actually Start To Explode On CNN As Their Lies About Trump Are Called Out On Live TV

We're nearly one month into Donald Trump winning the election, and if you thought the meltdowns from the Libs would have calmed down by now … think again, pal!

It'll never end. They'll never stop. If you thought they had Trump Derangement Syndrome back in 2016, that was a CAKEWALK compared to what we're seeing now from the unhinged left.

Rosie O'Donnell is crying hourly on her TikTok. Snowflakes are leaving Twitter for Bluesky. Ellen has fled the country.

FLED THE COUNTRY!

And the usual suspects over at MSNBC and CNN are doing usual suspects things – like literally just making up lies about Donald Trump and pushing them out to their dozens over viewers.

Luckily for us sane folks, we have Scott Jennings on our side … and the wokes over at CNN stand no chance against him night in and night out.

Example No. 107:

It's amazing how many lies they tell in two minutes

"I'm talking about, um, sending the military into blue states to make them behave."

I mean, just an absolute masterclass here from Scott Jennings, who has become a rock star over the past few months on CNN.

You see? You see what happens when you put somebody smart in the room, CNN? People actually watch. It's amazing what happens when an adult is let back in the building.

Unfortunately, as you can see, he's the only one in the room still. The rest of those people are NUTS. Just insane.

Scott – God bless him for having the patience – is immediately confused by insufferable Leigh McGowan's lie, and calmly takes the next two minutes to show America how truly dumb she is.

But it doesn't stop with her. They're all INSANE. Just unhinged and so blinded by their hate for Donald Trump that they have absolutely no problem sitting there and telling the 14 people watching that he's going to send the military into blue states and shoot immigrants.

I mean, I thought it was impossible to be this dumb. Like, I know there are dumb people in this world – believe me, I know – but this dumb? Come on! Good for CNN for setting the standard.

Can't wait to see who tops it!

PS: how about the one chick using Trump's BLACK LIVES MATTERS ERA rhetoric to try and back up the argument? That was 2020! And, spoiler alert, the BLM movement was and is a complete farce! I'm not even sure Democrats acknowledge it anymore.

Amazing.

PPS: "Oh yes … oh yes we can." All-time line there from Scott.