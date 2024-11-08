We Nearly Saw An Actual Fight On CNN Last Night Over Donald Trump

It took three days, but we finally have the folks over at CNN breaking. Hell, they may actually be broken at this point, thanks to two people: Donald J. Trump, and Scott Jennings.

This Scott Jennings fella, I gotta say, has been an absolute WARRIOR on that network for months now.

Throughout this entire #ElectionSZN, he's been the voice of reason over at CNN. I don't know how he does it, but night in and night out, he's just sat there, calmly, and spewed facts about Donald Trump and the GOP right to their faces.

And it's been glorious to watch unfold. I've seen clip after clip of Scott just laying it all out on different CNN shows for months now, and he's been holding the line since Day 1. Somehow, he remained calm, cool and collected despite being greatly outnumbered by the insufferable woke mob.

Don't know how he's done it, but it's the most impressive thing I've ever seen. Guy should never buy a beer again – at least in a red state (and that's all of 'em!).

And if you do not believe me, take a look at this CHAOS he had to deal with last night. Enjoy!

Give Scott Jennings a position in the Trump White House!

I mean, holy cow. What a battle! Scott just calmly pointing out why the American people voted in Donald Trump, and this unhinged cat – my sources tell me his name is Pete Dominick and he's a … comedian? – is just NOT having it.

He simply cannot stand the idea that Donald Trump is back in office. You can tell, it's eating at him. It's kept him up at night. He's having nightmares about Trump. Waking up in cold sweats. I guarantee you he's cried at least once this week. Maybe more.

"TRUMP HATES THE VETERANS!" is such a bold thing to say about Donald J. Trump. I mean, you can go after him for a multitude of things. Lord knows they have. But to accuse him of hating the veterans? I mean, come on. What are we doing here?

But Scott Jennings just stays the course. He pushes through, doesn't get too high, or too low. Just remains level-headed, spits out fact after fact after fact, and watches the set slowly start to burn.

"I know you're super emotional."

"It's over, brother."

Amen. Let's get Scott to the White House, STAT!