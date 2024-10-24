CNN Finds A Female, Democrat, Undecided Poli-Sci Prof To Ask Kamala A Question

The odds were off the charts, but somehow CNN found a female, longtime political science professor at Swarthmore — graduated high school in 1967 — and says she's an undecided voter with less than two weeks until the Presidential election.

Meet Carol Nackenoff.

She's supposedly the undecided voter CNN found like some degenerate finding a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow.

According to the Federal Election Commission, a woman by the name of Carol Nackenoff from Pennsylvania, has made 50-plus donations to Democratic causes over the years, including numerous donations to Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders and ActBlue, a massive fundraising site for Democrats.

Since June, Nackenoff has donated six times to ActBlue.

But, as CNN wanted you to believe last night, the college professor from Pennsylvania who has appeared on NPR and has an extensive online history around politics, is undecided on how she's going to vote on Election Day.

Good try, CNN.

Anderson Cooper throws it to Carol around the 4:00 mark when she asks the following:

"If you could accomplish only one major policy goal that required Congressional action, what would it be and why?" Nackenoff asks.

Kamala smiles and then gives Carol a massive bowl of word salad.

Enjoy.

Blah, blah, blah, blah…if I talk long enough they'll forget what the question was and I won't have to actually say anything of substance and then I'll move on and Anderson Cooper will move along and I'll get the hell out of here and go home to Doug.

At this point, we shouldn't be shocked that Kamala can't answer a softball question from a DEMOCRATIC donor who is helping to finance a Kamala victory.

The humor in all this is that CNN wants us to believe that Carol is undecided on how she's going to vote. Did it, or the agency it hired to pick people to ask questions, even bother to google Carol's name in the Google Search box?

In 2020, Carol appeared in a video for Swarthmore College where she analyzed the Biden-Trump election and editorialized a little bit.

"The precarity of American democracy has not suddenly disappeared, although removing one major force (Trump) that has undeniably posed new threats to democratic governance is an important step.