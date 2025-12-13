Bikini Jewel Melts Minds, Pam Anderson Cops To Seein’ Liam, and Philip Rivers Returns

All the news you need to know from the week that was...

It’s Saturday morning, and before you sit down to watch the latest edition of the Army-Navy Game, how about getting up to speed on the news you may have missed this week with a little help from The Punch-Up?

And what a week it was…

Jewel and her bikini blew some brains all the way from Barbuda, Pam Anderson admitted to a romance with Frank Drebin Jr., and Philip Rivers is back in the National Football League.

There’s plenty more where that came from, so let’s dive right in.

A coin worth thousands was anonymously dropped into a red Salvation Army kettle. And if you’re wondering, no, even that wasn’t enough to get the guy to stop ringing that damn bell.

McDonald’s has pulled an AI-generated ad that was posted to the company’s Dutch YouTube channel. People got suspicious when the ad showed a guy eating a McRib and not immediately regretting it.

Singer Jewel recently went viral for bikini photos she took while on vacation in the Caribbean. No joke here, just bringing it up for awareness.

Former Chargers cornerback Quentin Jammer revealed that he once played half of an NFL season drunk. So, then what’s your excuse, entire New York Jets roster?

Egypt and Iran — countries with anti-gay laws on the books — will take part in a Pride Match in Seattle during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Even more ironic, England is set to take on Scotland in a "Delicious Food" match.

The Indianapolis Colts have signed 44-year-old, formerly retired quarterback Phillip Rivers to their practice squad. And if he doesn’t work out, the Colts figure that at least one of his dozens of kids is old enough to get under center for them.

Pamela Anderson confirmed that she and her Naked Gun co-star Liam Neeson were briefly romantically involved. She praised Neeson’s sense of humor, his manners, and his very particular set of skills.

Olivia Dunne has landed the cover of Maxim magazine. It’s no surprise to see the former gymnast and social media star on a magazine cover, but it is a surprise that Maxim is still being published.

In-N-Out Burger has taken order No. 67 out of rotation due to the popular "6-7" meme. Thankfully, the even funnier order No. 69 is still alive and well.

Got all of that?

Good. See you back here next week.