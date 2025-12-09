Livvy Dunne Adds Maxim Cover Model To Her Resume

It's been a busy offseason for the First Lady of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Livvy Dunne. She's been to Italy, she's battled haters while doing paddleboard headstands, and has had to take the paparazzi to task for taking bad shots of her in Hawaii.

But it hasn’t been all fun and games for the 23-year-old. She's had to work this offseason too. She had a Cy Young Award to help her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, collect back in November, and she had a Maxim cover shoot to do.

That's right, the gymnast formerly known as the NIL Queen has added Maxim cover model to her resume. A resume that already includes Sports Illustrated Swimsuit appearances.

Not to mention a National Championship, the previously mentioned Cy Young Award, and a Rookie of the Year Award, just to name a few of her accomplishments away from social media, where she first worked her way into America's heart.

Livvy Dunne is officially the Maxim Winter 2025 cover model.

Red Carpets, Photo Shoots, Viral Moments, Livvy Dunne's Built for It All

Congratulations to Livvy and this should serve as another reason for the Pirates' ownership to get off their ass and build around Skenes before it's too late.

You're not just letting a generational talent gain experience without any shot at winning with your franchise before leaving to chase rings. You're giving up on promotional gold off the field.

Add some pieces around the young right-hander, get some buzz going for the on the field product and let Livvy do what she does best off of it. This is a two-headed monster that can put some fans in the seats.

Livvy has big plans and if the Pirates don’t act like they want to keep Skenes around, they could walk and end up in a bigger market that isn’t afraid to build a winner.

"I love the red carpet. I love the glitz and glam of it. There’s no denying that," she told Maxim. "You don’t really think a Taylor Swift that’s in the spotlight doesn’t actually enjoy it? She does."

That's not the talk of someone who is planning to have their talent wasted for much longer. She has red carpets to dominate.