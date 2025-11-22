Livvy Dunne Has A Message For The Paparazzi Who Snuck In For Some Poolside Pics

Hey, loser with a camera in Hawaii – whoever you are – LEAVE OLIVIA DUNNE ALONE. Or, at least, take some better pictures next time you're nosing around the pool.

For those who don't follow all things Livvy and Paul Skenes – that's all of you – MLB's power couple is enjoying this particular offseason weekend in Hawaii at a friend's wedding. Different worlds, am I right?

I'm currently at home with a sick kid and a whopper of a mortgage payment due on Monday. Livvy and Skenes are tanning in Hawaii. I knew I should've aimed higher than the worst D-III college baseball team in America back in the day. But, I like to have fun, and we had fun. Oh well.

Anyway, the DISGUSTING paparazzi followed Livvy to her poolside getaway early Friday, and snapped a couple pics for TMZ. A tale as old as time. Nobody has deeper pockets than TMZ. It's amazing. They ALWAYS win in the end.

The pictures of Dunne went viral – for obvious reasons – and our girl has a request for whoever took the money shot: do better next time.

Do better next time, please

This is a fair request, right? She doesn't care about the butt shot. Frankly, Livvy likes it. Nothing like a little resume booster before throwing on a dress for a wedding.

Girls OBSESS with wedding dresses. My wife blew $1,000 on my brother's wedding, and she wasn't even in it! She just needed different options, and couldn't decide. It was nuts.

So, Livvy's fine with the cheeky pic. She's good with it. As I wrote in yesterday's award-winning Nightcaps class, she's worked hard for that butt, and she's got no problem showing it off.

But for the love of God, put some more effort into the other pictures. Please. Maybe don't catch Livvy with her floppy hat flying off next time. At least make sure she's not mid-bite next time you snap a creepy pic. It's not asking a lot. She's good with you nosing around the pool and taking a few quick pics for some beer money later that night. All good. No harm, no foul.

Just make sure she looks decent along the way. That's it. Simple ask, simple request. Otherwise, knock yourself out.

Fair.