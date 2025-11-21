Olivia Dunne Shows The Libs What A Real Butt Looks Like, Cryptic Lane Kiffin & Al Michaels Blew It Last Night

Hotty toddy, Gosh almighty! It's a Friday! The Libs let us cook AGAIN, and now it's too late. The Friday before a holiday week? Sign me up. Sign America up.

We're rolling right now. #LaneKiffinWatch is HEATING up. We've got the penultimate weekend of college football's regular season upon us. The NFL is over the hump and through to the second half. The Libs are toast. Let's finish 'em.

Welcome to a Friday Nightcaps – the one where Olivia Dunne shows America how she got her butt into tip-top shape for her Sports Illustrated shoot.

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a LOADED week of #content, Al Michaels was asleep at the wheel last night, and gymnast Sydney Smith invaded the UGA batting cages on a random fall day in November.

What a menu. Even I'm proud of myself for putting it together. #NoDaysOff.

Grab you a heaping plate of stuffing for National Stuffing Day and settle in for a pre-Thanksgiving Friday 'Cap!

Sydney is ready for baseball season

Feel like stuffing is such a divisive T-Day dish. You either love it or want nothing to do with it. I've been to some Thanksgiving dinners where it literally wasn't even on the table. They refused to do it. I've been to others where there were three different variations of it.

I'm a pro-stuffing guy, but it's gotta be more creative than the crap out of the box on Aisle 11. That's nonsense. It shows you put zero effort into it, and if you don't care, I certainly don't care.

My mom makes a cornbread stuffing with spicy Italian sausage in it, and buddy, that's the best thing every single Thanksgiving. I grew up on it, and had the First Lady adopt it years ago when we started venturing off on our own.

That's the sort of effort and creativity that I expect at my table every Thanksgiving.

Whew. That's an early Ted Talk for today! You're welcome. We got it out of the way at the jump. Now, let's dive into the class.

Sydney Smith – a Nightcaps OG – bats leadoff today!

What a week of #content!

No idea what Sydney Smith is doing here. There is no context. No reasoning. No method to the madness. And you know what? I'm OK with that. She's ready for some Bulldogs baseball, and if she has to rattle off some handstands in the batting cages to get her fix, then so be it.

Welcome back to class, Sid! Looks like you're enjoying Athens.

OK, let's get to a week of #content so loaded, I actually had to make some cuts today. This is how you end November strong.

#LaneWatch, Livvy's workout & last night was a tough watch

Whew. What a WEEK. America is starting to find its groove again. October was slow. The beginning of November was slow. We can all taste a short week coming up. It's almost here. We're fired up.

Couple thoughts …

1. I'm pretty sure I'm not allowed to touch that last one for legal reasons, so Google it on your own time.

2. "BREAKING: President Trump does not want to execute members of Congress, White House says," is maybe my favorite headline of 2025. What a time to be alive.

3. Butch Jones seems well.

4. Josh Allen took a Texas-sized beating last night. It was a rough watch. Speaking of …

Rapid-fire time on this penultimate Friday of the month! First up? Last night's game was good. But, it was also such an unbelievable slog to sit through.

Injury timeout. Penalty. Injury timeout. Penalty. Ref tears an ACL. Penalty. Injury timeout. Rinse. Wash. Repeat.

The third quarter took an HOUR to get through! Seriously.

I wrote about it this morning because I was disgusted by what I saw, and I'll say it again here. I love football. I watch it every single day. I'd watch it 365 days a year if I could.

The TNF product stinks. At one point last night, there was a literal LINE to get into the Bills' blue medical tent. A line!

My suggestion: hold off on TNF until bye weeks start in October, and then only put teams on a Thursday coming off a bye. That's the only way to fix it.

Clearly, the product has lost Al Michaels, too:

My God. I don't love to rail on Al, but I have to here. That was awful. I had the game on mute during that play, so I didn't hear it live. But in my wildest imagination, I wouldn't have guessed THAT would be the call Al delivered.

I love Al. He's a legend. That was brutal.

Next? It's #LaneWatch Friday!

Wednesday, all the smoke was Lane-to-UF. Yesterday, all the smoke was Lane-to-LSU. Today, it seems, it's back to Florida. He's also meeting with Ole Miss this afternoon. The Egg Bowl is a week away. He's posting some cryptic ass scriptures every morning. God, I love college football.

I STILL say he stays at Ole Miss, but I may be leaning a bit towards UF as of right now. Where does the ex-wife want to go? Answer that, and you'll most likely answer the bigger question.

Can't wait to see where this saga goes next.

Finally, here's Olivia Dunne revealing state secrets on the way out. You wanna be on the cover of SI? Follow this workout, and you'll be well on your way.

See you Monday.

