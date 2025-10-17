Livvy Dunne Takes A Shot At Her 'Haters' While Doing A Paddleboard Headstand In Italy

Meanwhile, Paul Skenes just continues to be a supportive boyfriend who records the content

Surf's up.

By now, OutKick Culture Department® regulars know that Livvy Dunne & flamethrower Paul Skenes, 23, are vacationing in Italy, where they're enjoying life far away from Pittsburgh. SeanJo told you all about these two lovebirds blowing through some of their millions by staying in expensive VRBOs and eating great meals.

But, there's actually drama out of this trip. On Thursday, Livvy, 23, lit up TikTok with a post where she took a shot at her "haters" while on a paddleboard.

"Never have seen my haters doing a headstand on a paddle board in the Mediterranean," she wrote. "I said what I said," she added.

Dayum!

She has haters? When did that happen?

Maybe this is a shot at the unathletic, losers in NYC who barred Livvy from buying Babe Ruth's apartment earlier this year. Remember that story? It was wild. She was going to buy the apartment with cash, but the co-op board found out it was Livvy and Skenes trying to buy Babe's apartment and denied her.

They told Livvy to take a hike.

"The week that I was supposed to get my keys to my brand new apartment, I get a call. The co-op denied me. The people in the building voted to not have me live there, which is fine. It wasn't financial. They could've all been Alabama fans and I went to LSU," she said on TikTok in July.

Are there fat, lazy, assholes sitting on social media taking shots at Livvy that the OutKick Culture Department doesn't know about?

If so, let us know.

